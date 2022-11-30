Warzone 2 XP glitch lets you torture Call of Duty players forever

A fresh Warzone 2 XP glitch, discovered after the latest Activision and Infinity Ward patch, lets you torture Call of Duty players by repeatedly bringing them back to life with the CoD Modern Warfare 2 revive pistol, as the battle royale game and DMZ mode are hit with weapon XP exploits.

The best Warzone 2 loadout sadly cannot feature the revive pistol by default, and you’ll need to scour the Al-Mazrah map to find one, or earn $2,400 to purchase a revive pistol from a buy station. Combined with the best Warzone 2 LMGs, it can transform you into a veritable one-person army, storming into battle, tanking damage, but either healing yourself using all four of the revive pistol’s rounds, or picking your teammates off the ground to keep on pushing.

However, the revive gun seems to be hiding a more insidious, glitchy, and exploitable function, since it can also be used to revive enemies. Every time you knock an opponent to the ground in Warzone 2, you score 100 XP. But if you stand over them and revive them, you can just kill them a second time, get another 100 XP, and so on.

Provided you keep your revive pistol topped up, preferably by downing an opponent near a buy station once you’ve already accrued plenty of cash, you could revive, kill, and revive them for the entire game, scooping a bunch of cheap XP in the process. Call of Duty YouTuber IceManIsaac shows the exploit in action.

YOU CAN REVIVE ENEMIES IN WARZONE 2.0 🤣 pic.twitter.com/39rTrLeSk9 — GUARD Isaac (@IceManIsaac) November 29, 2022

I’d grab the best Warzone 2 RAAL MG loadout if I were you, and make sure you don’t get shot down by any Call of Duty rivals, lest they keep you in permanent revival pistol purgatory. The exploit comes as Infinity Ward attempts to crack down on other XP tricks in Warzone 2.

You’ll want to know how to get Warzone 2 black site keys, to earn that precious battle royale and DMZ mode loot. You can also dig into Warzone 2 DMZ faction missions, if you want to earn your XP the legitimate way.