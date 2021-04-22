The best QBZ-83 loadout in Warzone

Trying to find the best QBZ loadout in Warzone? The QBZ-83 was added to Warzone alongside the rest of the Cold War guns, but it never managed to make a big splash. Despite being highly accurate, this assault rifle couldn’t match up to the best M16 loadout and best FFAR loadout. With the introduction of Warzone Season 3, the QBZ has received substantial buffs to introduce it into the new meta.

The QBZ was originally intended to be used like the FFAR – an assault rifle with high mobility and accuracy at the cost of damage. The Season 3 update gives the QBZ an extra damage boost, increasing the upper torso damage multiplier from 1 to 1.1, and the neck damage multiplier from 1 to 1.2. To make the weapon more agile, the move speed and ADS move speed have also been increased.

If you’re looking for a FFAR replacement to take you into the battle royale game, the QBZ is your best bet. Time will tell whether the QBZ becomes one of the best Warzone guns, but it seems like this could be one of the new best assault rifles in Warzone. Here’s everything you need to build the best QBZ loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE QBZ LOADOUT

The best Warzone QBZ loadout is:

Agency Suppressor

15.5” Reinforced Heavy

Field Agent Grip

STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

Microflex LED

The QBZ has been designed as an accurate weapon, but with the right attachments we can drop the recoil down to virtually nothing. For the muzzle, we’ve gone for the Agency Suppressor to improve the gun’s vertical recoil control, effective damage range, and boost the bullet velocity. We also gain sound suppression which is extremely important in the late game when you want to avoid detection.

To further improve the QBZ’s accuracy, the 15.5” Reinforced Heavy barrel enhances the bullet velocity and effect damage range. The Season 3 update also improves the weapon’s mobility, evening out the decreased movement speed from the attachment.

For the underbarrel attachment, we’ve gone for the Field Agent Grip which greatly improves the QBZ’s horizontal and vertical recoil control. Like the barrel, this does come at the cost of the weapon’s mobility, but the trade off is definitely worth it. You won’t find another weapon with minimal recoil like this in the current game meta.

In order to get the most out of this accurate weapon, we’ve gone for the STANAG 60 Rnd Drum magazines. Equipped alongside the other attachments, the mag ensures accuracy from close to medium distances. You should have more than enough bullets to take out a minimum of two enemies without needing to reload.

Finally, we’ve gone for the Microflex LED optic as this matches the QBZ’s damage range perfectly. We recommend avoiding any scopes beyond 2x magnification as this weapon hasn’t been designed for long distance battles.

And that’s all you need to build the best QBZ loadout in Warzone. The Cold War AUG would have been a great pairing prior to its recent nerfs, so we recommend the best LW3 Tundra loadout for a loadout that can easily handle fights at all ranges.