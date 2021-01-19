The best LW3 Tundra Warzone loadout

Trying to spot the best LW3 Tundra loadout in Warzone? The LW3 Tundra has become a go-to pick for snipers in the battle royale game thanks to the sniper rifle’s excellent bullet velocity. While you will have to account for some bullet drop at extremely long distances, this sniper rifle is as close to hitscan as you can get in Warzone.

Just like the other powerful Call of Duty Cold War guns, the LW3 Tundra wasn’t immediately recognised as being competitively viable until the latest balance patch hit the game. Now that this round of nerfs has finally tamed the DMR 14 and Type 63, sniper rifles are finally back in the Warzone meta.

Unlike some of the best Warzone sniper rifles, this Tundra loadout features a scope that doesn’t produce a lens flare glint when searching for enemies. This can be devastating to anyone on the battlefield as they won’t be able to tell what direction they’re being shot from. When paired with the best FFAR 1 loadout, you should be able to dominate from a distance while having the perfect weapon for any close range battles.

BEST WARZONE LW3 TUNDRA LOADOUT

The best Warzone LW3 Tundra loadout is:

Wrapped Suppressor

29.1” Combat Recon

7 Rnd

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Ultrazoom Custom

The Wrapped Suppressor is an excellent pick for the muzzle attachment slot as it boosts the sniper rifle’s muzzle flash concealment by 85%. There’s also the added benefit of having more control over the weapon’s idle sway control, making it easier to aim at enemies before deciding to pull the trigger.

To negate the loss of bullet velocity that comes with the Wrapped Suppressor, the 29.1” Combat Recon Barrel greatly increases the bullet velocity. When you spot an enemy with this loadout around the 100m mark, your bullets should travel to the target instantly. You will have to account for bullet drop at greater distances, but it isn’t too much of a headache compared to some of the other sniper rifles.

As for the magazine, the 7 Rnd fits the Tundra perfectly as it only slightly increases the reload speed while extending the maximum number of bullets per clip. There are a few magazines that allow you to hold nine bullets, but these come with the downside of slowing down the weapon’s aim down sight time. While the Tundra wasn’t built for quickscoping, we aren’t looking to increase the slow aim down sight speed any further.

Arguably the most useful attachment in this loadout is the Ultrazoom Custom, allowing you to scope from 2x all the way up to 20x without producing any lens flare glint. The sniper rifle’s glint can easily give your position away, but this scope won’t expose you to anyone on the battlefield. The only problem with this scope is that you may have to adjust some of your keybindings, as zooming in and out can be problematic with the default layout.

And that’s the best LW3 Tundra loadout in Warzone. If you pair this sniper rifle with a close range weapon like the Streetsweeper shotgun, the Groza, or the best Diamatti loadout, this is the perfect setup for someone looking to cover all ranges.