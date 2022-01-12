Want to know how to unlock the Welgun in Warzone Pacific? The Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific mid-season update has arrived, introducing an Attack on Titan bundle, numerous balance changes, and a brand new SMG to the game. The Welgun can reliably take down enemies in multiplayer using just four bullets, though we expect the weapon to behave differently when it makes its way to the battle royale game.

The Welgun is only available in Vanguard’s multiplayer and Zombies mode right now, but it’s coming to Warzone Pacific later this week. It’s always worth unlocking the latest weapons right away as they tend to join our best Warzone guns list. The Cooper Carbine is a great example of this – this weapon launched at the beginning of the season and has already established itself as one of the best Warzone assault rifles.

There are three ways to unlock the Welgun: you can complete a challenge in Vanguard’s multiplayer mode, finish a challenge in Vanguard Zombies, or purchase a weapon bundle for COD Points. If you don’t own Vanguard, you can’t unlock the Welgun until a separate challenge appears in Warzone Pacific next season. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Welgun in Warzone Pacific.

How to unlock the Welgun in Warzone Pacific

Once you unlock the Welgun in Call of Duty Vanguard, the weapon should automatically unlock in Warzone Pacific once it’s made available. Here are the challenges you can complete in Call of Duty Vanguard to unlock the Welgun:

Get ten kills with an SMG while aiming down sights in a single match 15 times

In Zombies, get five rapid critical kills with an SMG during 50 different portal objectives

We recommend sticking with the multiplayer challenge as it’s significantly simpler than the Zombies variant. It’s important to note that you cannot leave mid-game after you rack up ten kills as progress in the challenge only counts if you stay until the end of each match. The fastest way to complete this challenge is to play team deathmatch games on Shipment – these matches usually end after just five minutes.

And that’s all you need to do to unlock the Welgun in Warzone Pacific. If you’re looking for a strong SMG to help you get through this challenge, use our best MP40 loadout to destroy enemies at close to medium range. Don’t forget to read our best Warzone SMG guide to find out how the Welgun stacks up against the competition.