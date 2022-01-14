The best MP40 loadout in Warzone Pacific

Want to know what the best MP40 Warzone Pacific loadout is? The stock version of the MP40 is surprisingly strong, featuring fantastic recoil control and an impressive fire rate, but with some work, you can elevate it to the next level. With our customised loadout, you can turn the MP40 into one of the best SMGs in Warzone.

The focus of this MP40 build is to destroy rival squads at close to medium range, ripping apart enemy armour with a lightning fast fire rate. In addition, any extra damage we can squeeze out of this SMG will help you take out enemies quickly. We recommend pairing up the best MP40 loadout with the best Bren Warzone loadout as it’s a long-range monster – this combined setup gives you the tools to dominate at all ranges.

When you look at our MP40 loadout, it’s not hard to see why this SMG is one of the best Warzone guns available right now. If you find that the MP40 isn’t for you and you want a decent alternative SMG, then check out the best Welgun Warzone loadout to learn how to get the newest gun in the game. But for now, we will go over every attachment you should equip to the MP40.

Best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific MP40 loadout

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific MP40 loadout is:

Recoil Booster

Krausnkick 317mm 04B

Slate Reflector

Krausnick 33M Folding

Mark VI Skeletal

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round M

Incendiary

Polymer Grip

Momentum

Quick

The aim of this build is to emphasise the MP40’s strengths, namely its fire rate and its recoil control. We don’t need to worry about range as much as your primary weapon should have you covered on that front. One attachment that boosts the MP40’s fire rate is the Recoil Booster, though this is at the cost of a little accuracy. Using this muzzle may seem bad at first, but we’re compensating for the accuracy nerf with other attachments such as the Polymer Grip, which gives extra flinch resistance, increased accuracy, and recoil control during sustained fire.

For the barrel, the Krausnick 317mm 04B hurts the MP40 with a small hit to its sprint to fire speed and hip fire accuracy. The attachment makes up for this by reducing scope sway and gun bobbing, and by providing a boost to accuracy while aiming down sights. Speaking of your sights, we recommend the Slate Reflector here as it works exceptionally well at close range.

The Krausnick 33M Folding is the best stock here as it improves the weapon’s sprint to fire speed and movement speed, while only affecting the initial firing recoil. Since we’re using the MP40 as a close to medium range support weapon, we recommend you increase the aim down sight speed a tad by slapping on the Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel to get aimed shots off quickly.

Perhaps the most important attachment to talk about is the 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags. This comes with some hits to the MP40’s bullet velocity, range, penetration, and damage, but the pros outweigh the cons. These magazines enhance the weapon’s recoil control and accuracy. They also boost your movement and aim down sights speed, while raising the gun’s fire rate.

Since you’re attacking at close range, we recommend using the Incendiary ammunition attachment to get some extra fire damage at the cost of some bullet velocity and damage range. For the perks, use Quick to get a flat increase to your sprint speed while holding the MP40. Pick Momentum to temporarily gain extra movement speed after every kill. This effect stacks, so if you kill multiple opponents in quick succession, you’ll move at lightning speeds.

That’s all of the attachments we recommend you use for the best MP40 loadout in Warzone Pacific. While we do recommend that you use the Bren as your primary weapon option, there are plenty of other options. You can check out our best Warzone sniper rifle guide to compare and see which ones will fit in well with the MP40.