Want to know what the best Bren loadout is in Warzone Pacific? The Bren is currently one of the best Warzone guns right now, and there’s a specific way you need to set it up in order to bring out its maximum potential. The stock version of this light machine gun doesn’t perform well from a distance, but we’ve discovered a loadout which completely transforms the weapon.

Using the best Bren loadout, we can turn this weapon into a monster at mid-to-long range by increasing its accuracy and stability. Our attachments won’t convert the LMG into one of the best Warzone snipers, but you should have no problem attacking enemies from a distance. As long as you don’t mind carrying a heavy weapon around Caldera or Rebirth Island, the Bren is capable of earning plenty of Warzone Pacific victories.

We highly recommend pairing the Bren with a close range weapon like the best PPSh loadout to dominate at all ranges. If you have a feeling you’re about to be flanked by a rival squad, switch to your close range option to blow your enemies away. Here’s everything you need to build the best Bren loadout in Warzone Pacific.

Best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Bren loadout

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Bren loadout is:

MX Silencer

Queen’s 705mm Royal

G16 2.5x

Hockenson SP2B

M1930 Strife Angled

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags

Lengthened

Polymer Grip

Tight Grip

Fully Loaded

The MX Silencer gives the Bren an accuracy boost while also adding sound suppression. This allows you to stay hidden for longer at a cost of slower aim down sight speed. Combine this muzzle with the Queen’s 705mm Royal barrel to limit the weapon’s damage drop off when firing from range. This should allow you to cut down enemies before they can close in.

The G16 2.5x scope doesn’t allow for sniper-like engagements, but it’s the perfect optic for engaging in mid-range fights. The Hockenson SP2B stock is great for reducing recoil when firing at range, which can be an issue with stock LMGs. The M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel is another accuracy boosting attachment, and it even buffs the weapon’s stability in those rare instances where you’re aiming while walking.

6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags give a slight damage and penetration reduction, but these are balanced out elsewhere with the Bren receiving buffs to the weapon’s control, accuracy, and range. Lengthened is a great ammo type for LMGs as it increases bullet velocity without any downsides, while Polymer Grip is a must when you’re going to be firing for long bursts at a time.

The Tight Grip and Fully Loaded perks finish off this loadout. The former reduces recoil when firing for sustained periods of time, while the latter grants you additional starting ammo, both of which are essential for LMG use.

That’s everything you need to build the best Bren loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you’re interested in pairing up the Bren with something different, we highly recommend checking out our Welgun unlock guide to try out a brand new SMG. Want to try out some meta setups? Read about the best Warzone loadout drops to equip yourself with the best weapons in the battle royale game.