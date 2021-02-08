Want to try out the best Gallo SA12 loadout in Warzone? Shotguns have never been the most popular Warzone weapons due to the sheer size of Verdansk. This large map makes it difficult for close range weapons like the Gallo SA12 to stand out, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t useful. If you want to try something different to the standard Mac-10 or Diamatti loadouts, this could be the weapon for you.

The Call of Duty Cold War guns that were introduced to Warzone last December have dominated the game since they arrived. Since the DMR 14 was nerfed, there’s been a push from the Call of Duty community to try and find the next meta loadout. The best SMGs that once dominated the battle royale game don’t appear to be as popular anymore, opening up the secondary slot for the powerful Gallo SA12.

When paired alongside the Pellington 703 or the Type 63, you can have the best of both worlds. The Gallo SA12 will allow you to storm buildings before heading up to the roof for a sniping session. Here’s everything you need to make the best Gallo SA12 Warzone loadout.

BEST WARZONE GALLO SA12 LOADOUT

The best Warzone Gallo SA12 loadout is:

Agency Choke

21.4” Reinforced Heavy

STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Duster Stock

The stock Gallo SA12 isn’t accurate when firing from the hip – these attachments should address this clear weakness. By equipping the Agency Choke, the Gallo SA12 gains sound suppression, better ADS spread, and most importantly hip fire accuracy. There are two downsides to this: the sprint to fire time drops slightly, as does the effective damage range. Considering most shotguns aren’t effective from mid range, this nerf to the damage range isn’t as bad as it sounds.

In order to eliminate enemies as fast as possible, the 21.4” Reinforced Heavy barrel helps by drastically improving the Gallo SA12’s fire rate. There is a minor nerf to the weapon’s sprinting move speed, but this is negligible as the shotgun still feels lightweight compared to most primary guns.

There’s no reason not to go for the STANAG 12 Rnd Tube as the only downside is the amount of time it takes to fully reload the shotgun. This is the Gallo SA12’s second biggest weakness as each bullet needs to be reloaded one at a time. With five additional bullets, you should have enough rounds to survive one encounter.

The SWAT 5mw Laser Sight gives the Gallo SA12 a huge boost to its hip fire accuracy, though this does come at the cost of the aim down sight time. With these attachments, you won’t ever need to aim down the Gallo SA12’s sights as it’ll only slow you down. Lastly, the Duster Stock allows you to zip around corners by increasing the slide speed when holding the Gallo SA12.

People lurking in Verdansk’s buildings won’t know what hit them once you start blasting your shotgun. This loadout is even more effective on Rebirth Island, Warzone’s smaller second map which was added to the game in Season 1. Equip the best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout with the Gallo SA12 to become a monster at close range.