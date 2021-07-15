Searching for the best OTs 9 loadout in Warzone? The mid-season update to Warzone Season 4 has drastically changed the weapon meta, introducing 35 balance changes to some of the battle royale game’s best guns. If your favourite loadouts don’t feel the same after the update, you might want to experiment with new weapons like the OTs 9 SMG.

Compared to the best SMGs in Warzone, the OTs 9 features some of the lowest recoil we’ve ever seen from this type of weapon. This does come at a cost, however, as the OTs 9 has been designed to use relatively small magazines. Our loadout focuses on the SMG’s strengths, ensuring the weapon has extremely low recoil while extending the damage range to make the OTs 9 effective from further distances.

To unlock the OTs 9, you must complete the following challenge: using SMGs, kill two or more players rapidly in 15 different completed matches. The easiest way to do this in Warzone is to play Plunder – this mode allows players to quit mid-match once you have secured a double kill. If you can find players easily, this method shouldn’t take longer than an hour at most. Alternatively, purchase the Inside Job weapon bundle in the store for 1200 CoD Points.

BEST WARZONE OTS 9 LOADOUT

The best Warzone OTs 9 loadout is:

GRU Suppressor

8.1” Task Force

Tiger Team Spotlight

No Stock

Spetsnaz 40 Rnd

First up, we have the GRU Suppressor which provides huge benefits to the SMG. The effective damage range, vertical recoil, and bullet velocity all see an improvement with this muzzle. The OTs 9 also receives sound suppression, a vital attachment in the late game that ensures your shots won’t be picked up on the radar.

The recoil on the OTs 9 is incredibly low, so we can afford to take a few hits in this area without having to worry about any repercussions. The 8.1” Task Force barrel suits this weapon perfectly as it increases the effective damage range, strafe speed, and bullet velocity. Coupled with the buffs from the muzzle, the OTs 9 is now capable of taking down enemies from medium range.

We’ve gone for the Tiger Team Spotlight to increase the weapon’s mobility – this is essential for sniper support builds when you need to avoid shots from enemy squads. As most of the fights using the OTs 9 will take place at close to medium range, we decided not to include an optic. Instead, go for the No Stock attachment to greatly improve the weapon’s sprint to fire time.

The OTs 9’s biggest weakness is the size of the clips – even with the Spetsnaz 40 Rnd, you only have access to magazines with 40 rounds of ammunition. The time-to-kill speed on this weapon isn’t very fast, so you need to be a steady shot to get the most out of the OTs 9. If you want something with larger magazines, maybe opt for the best Bullfrog loadout which boasts 65 round clips.

That’s everything you need to build the best OTs 9 SMG loadout in Warzone. This weapon will pair nicely with a sniper rifle like the Kar98k or the Swiss K31. Season 4 Reloaded has altered the way Warzone red doors work – check out our guide to see what has changed. With all the balance changes in place, definitely read our best loadout drops guide to ensure you’re taking the best weapons to the battlefield.