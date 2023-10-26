Best MW3 KV Inhibitor loadout and class setup

What is the best MW3 KV Inhibitor loadout? You need the best guns at your disposal when you dive into Modern Warfare 3 matches, as the slower TTK speed helps make this one of the most competitive instalments yet. We’ve gone through every gun in the game and found the best loadout for each one, simply find the ones that match your play style..

We’ve built out the best MW3 longbow loadout to take out opponents from across the map, but if you want to quick scope at a shorter distance, then you should consider this Modern Warfare 3 KV Inhibitor loadout which prioritizes speed. We’ve all been there, running around MW3 maps with a sniper rifle out, just to get downed by the enemy’s AR before you can even think about getting them in your sights. While you can try and shoot from the hip, this speedy ADS sniper build can turn the tables on your Modern Warfare 3 foes.

Best Modern Warfare 3 KV Inhibitor loadout

Here are the best attachments for the KV Inhibitor sniper rifle:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Sonic Suppressor Barrel: Kastovia GXR-12

Kastovia GXR-12 Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

Ivanov Wood Stock Rear Grip: Broadside Factory Grip

Broadside Factory Grip Ammo: .338 Magnum Spire Point

This MW3 KV Inhibitor loadout has been put together to increase damage, range, handling, and mobility, with a focus on ADS speed. It all comes at the cost of the sniper rifle’s recoil, but that shouldn’t matter as we’re focused on landing one shot kills. With speed in mind, the Ivanov Wood Stock, Broadside Factory Grip, and the Kastovia GXR-12 increase your ADS, movement speed and sprint to fire speed as well, making this the perfect quick scope rifle with which to move around the map. The Sonic Suppressor muzzle, meanwhile, aids bullet velocity and range while keeping you off the map.

For the KV Inhibitor’s final attachment, we’ve gone for the .338 Magnum Spire Point ammo which increases the weapon’s bullet speed and damage range. For some players, the perfect optic can make a massive difference to the way they fight, so swap out this attachment out for a scope if you dislike the stock optics.

Best KV Inhibitor class setup for Modern Warfare 3

The best class setup for the KV Inhibitor is:

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Munitions box

Munitions box Perks: Quick-Grip Gloves, Climbing Boots, Ghost T/V Camo

We usually pair SMGs with sniper rifles, and that doesn’t change for the KV Inhibitor despite its impressive mobility stats. No matter how well we build our weapon, there’s no sniper rifle in the game that can compete with the close range capabilities of an SMG. Try our best MW3 Rival-9 loadout or the best Renetti loadout to see which you prefer alongside this KV Inhibitor.

Our loadout specializes in fighting at close to medium range, so we recommend taking a flash grenade to help you clear out buildings. As for your lethal pick, a well placed Semtex could help you out in a tight spot when you’re up against multiple enemies. For your perks, the Quick-Grip Gloves will help you get your SMG out in a pinch, while the Ghost T/V Camo is perfect for avoiding detection on enemy UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors. Lastly, the Climbing Boots are perfect for builds focused on mobility as it helps to reduce the time taken to climb over objects.

With this Modern Warfare 3 KV Inhibitor loadout, you should have no trouble stopping enemies in their tracks and building up that killstreak. If you’re struggling, stick with it, as picking up a quick scope weapon like this can be tough. If you find this loadout isn’t for you, don’t fear, there are more guns to choose from than ever thanks to the MW3 carry forward scheme. Try out some of the other best MW3 loadouts for the current meta, including the best MW3 MTZ 556 loadout for a classic, all-round assault rifle.