The best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 hasn’t been out for very long and already players are taking the new Warzone guns and analyzing them with clinical precision to see if they’re worth putting in a Warzone loadout drop. The CR-56 AMAX doesn’t appear to be game-breakingly powerful at the time of writing, but it definitely feels great to use and has a lot of damage per shot compared to weapons like the Grau 5.56, M13, and Kilo 141.

In terms of handling, the CR-56 AMAX feels more like the Scar and AK-47, which might dissuade some players from using it. The largest magazine you can get for the AMAX is a 45-round mag, which is also a little difficult to work with in battle royale – only time will tell if this AR breaks into the meta.

Many of the attachments in this build are fairly standard across the best assault rifles in Warzone, so expect the mono suppressor, extended barrel, and other classics. Bear in mind we’re still very early into Season 4 so more effective loadouts may appear later on – we’ll be sure to adjust this page accordingly.

BEST CR-56 AMAX LOADOUT WARZONE

Here is the best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone is:

Monolithic Suppressor

Tac Laser

XRK Equinox S440

Ranger Foregrip

45 Round Mags

This setup is pretty basic, but does three essential things for the CR-56 AMAX: extend the magazine, decrease recoil, and improve your long-range effectiveness. Considering the AMAX packs a punch but fires quite slowly, you definitely want to use this for fighting over long distances and keep a close-quarters weapon for your second loadout drop like our Warzone MP7 build or MP5 loadout.

Grips are the only contentious part of this setup, as many swear by the Commando Foregrip. However, we’ve tested some basic sprays and found that given you’ve unlocked it, the Ranger Foregrip actually offers the easiest control.

As for what perks, secondaries, and equipment you should use. We always suggest using a Heartbeat Sensor and C4 as your equipment – the former will save your life when clearing some buildings, while the latter is great for dealing initial damage before taking a 1v1. You can choose any secondary you want as you’ll ultimately want to get a second loadout drop anyway, but a rocket launcher or Akimbo Renettis wouldn’t go amiss. Finally, you’ll want Ghost as your second perk, Tracker for your third perk, and either EOD or Cold-Blooded as your first perk. EOD is best for surviving RPGs and C4, while Cold-Blooded will keep you off thermals.