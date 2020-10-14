If you’re looking for some of the best possible Warzone Jak-12 loadouts then you’ve come to the right place. We’re barely a few weeks into Warzone Season 6 and already the roster of Warzone guns has grown in size thanks to the brand-new Jak-12 shotgun.

Modern Warfare fans will instantly recognise this full-auto shotgun from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 where it was called the AA-12. Modern Warfare 2019’s variant is basically the exact same, but a bevy of Gunsmith options means you can tune this behemoth to fulfil all kinds of rolls it would traditionally fail at. Whether you want to style on snipers from long-range, blast squads away in a matter of milliseconds up close, or compete with the best Warzone Origin 12 loadout, our Jak-12 setups should help.

In this loadout guide we’ll run through our best class setup for the Jak-12 as well as some other potential attachment builds you can use in Warzone. Finally, we’ll include some suggestions on the weapons and perks to pair this bizarre shotgun with.

The best Warzone Jak-12 loadout

The best Warzone Jak-12 loadout is:

ZLR J-3600 Torrent

5mW Laser

Sleight of Hand

Stippled Grip Tape

8-R Dragon’s Breath

This setup covers that awkward gap between close and mid-range admirably and with Dragon’s Breath rounds you’ll have most enemies running for cover pretty sharpish. The Torrent barrel extends the range and tightens spread, the laser and grip tape will mean you still have the mobility of a shotgunner, and Sleight of Hand will let you keep shooting without much of a pause.

We’d suggest pairing this with something that can handle mid-range with ease, like our best Warzone Kilo 141 loadout, which is still one of the best Warzone assault rifles.

Warzone Jak-12 frag class setup

In case you want to use this shotgun for longer distances:

FORGE TAC Marauder

ZLR J-3600 Torrent

Merc Foregrip

8 Round Frag-12 Mags

ZLR Tsunami

The explosive rounds offer one of the best Warzone TTK stats possible and we’ve built this setup so that you can achieve a rapid kill almost up to mid-range. The Marauder and Torrent combination will tighten your pellet spread and maximise your range, while all of the other attachments will speed up your aim down sight speed so you can acquire targets quickly.

Warzone Jak-12 CQB class setup

For when you absolutely, positively gotta kill everyone in the room:

5mW Laser

32 Round Drum Mags

FORGE TAC Marauder

JAK Urban King

Merc Foregrip

Faster movement, not too narrow a pellet spread, and 32 rounds to shoot before reloading. If you need to clutch inside a building then you’ll have a great chance with this.

For all of our setups we advise C4 and Heartbeat Sensor as your equipment setups, and Cold-Blooded, Battle Hardened, and Overkill (swap to Ghost when you get your second loadout).