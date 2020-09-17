Looking for the best Warzone Origin 12 loadout? While it may be tempting to write this shotgun off as ‘decent for floor loot’ rather than a weapon suitable for the best Warzone loadout drops, shotguns are finally becoming popular and the Origin 12 is one of the best options in the game.

While its damage per shot doesn’t quite compete with the likes of the Model 680 or VLK Rouge, and it doesn’t offer the two-shot rate of fire of the R9-0, the Origin 12 has some chunky magazines, which means you don’t have to be careful with your shots. Simply walk into a room spamming the trigger and you should be able to walk out with a few more kills to your name. In trio and squad games, this shotgun is one of the few weapons capable of quickly achieving a wipe.

We’ve used a few variations of this shotgun and believe we have the best Warzone Origin 12 loadout in the game. Our build adds range, accuracy, and heaps more shells to the standard Origin 12 so all you have to do is point it in the general direction of an enemy and keep pressing LMB.

The best Warzone Origin 12 loadout

The best Warzone Origin 12 loadout is:

Choke

Forge Tac Impaler

5mW Laser

12 Round Mags

No Stock

Obviously, you’ll want a longer range weapon to back this build up, but we’ll get to your options on that in a bit.

All of the attachments here are intended to make your pellet spread, range, and hip-fire accuracy as good as possible, while the 12 round mag will mean you can keep firing for longer, but without any significant movement speed or aim down sight penalties.

Of course, rocking up to Verdansk with nothing in your loadout but a shottie is ill-advised, so there are two ways we suggest integrating this into your loadout. The first is that you make a bespoke setup for it and hope to grab a second loadout drop in the match, but we prefer equipping Overkill as the second perk and then bringing another primary weapon into battle with us.

We have plenty of suggestions for what that other weapon should be, but you can’t go wrong with the best assault rifle in Warzone or one of the best LMGs – you’ll need something that can handle mid to long-range fights and has full-auto so you can spray somewhat indiscriminately. For our money, the best Warzone guns to pair with the Origin 12 are the M4A1 and the MK9 Bruen. The former has exceptional damage per second stats at mid-range if you can handle a teeny bit of recoil, while the Bruen is a little less mobile, but offers some of the best ranged effectiveness for any full-auto weapon in the game with barely any damage dropoff over long distances.

You can read our recommended setups here:

So you’ve got Overkill, an Origin 12 and a full-auto weapon. For perks 1 and 3 we suggest Cold-Blooded and Tracker. Cold-Blooded will keep you off thermal sights and now has the added advantage of not triggering the High Alert. Tracker is more important for when you’re using the Origin 12 – it shows you recent footprints off enemies making it very easy to enter a building and hunt down anyone inside.

For equipment, we always suggest using a combination of C4 and the Heartbeat Sensor. It’s impressive how often you will catch players out with the sensor, and the C4 can be lobbed into a building to get some great lead off damage before pushing in with the Origin 12.