Looking for the best Kilo 141 Warzone setup? There are a couple of contenders for the title of best assault rifle in Warzone, but few would suggest that the Kilo 141 is worth piling into your Warzone loadout drop. However, if you pick the right attachments for the job then this maligned AR can perform like one of the best Warzone guns.

The base version of the Kilo 141 is a pretty solid weapon in Warzone, falling just shy of the M4A1 in Warzone in terms of DPS, but outpacing the ever popular Warzone Grau. It’s high rate of fire means the Kilo 141 has one of the best time-to-kill stats in its class. Better still, it boasts a versatile array of potential attachments, including a tempting 100-round drum mag. This obviously slows the AR’s aim down sight speed significantly, but with a few ADS buffing attachments you can get the ammo capacity of an LMG without the abysmal ‘gun ready’ time.

We’ve got a couple of Kilo 141 builds for you to try out, one with the drum mag, and another Kilo build that should replace the recently nerfed Grau as the best AR in Warzone.

Best Kilo 141 Warzone setup

The best Kilo 141 Warzone attachments are:

Monolithic Suppressor

Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler

Commando Foregrip

Operator Reflex Sight

60 Round Mags

You can use pretty much any optic you want in place of the Operator Reflex Sight, but all of the other attachments here are necessary for make the Kilo 141 one of the best assault rifles in Warzone.

After the Grau’s range was nerfed, the Kilo 141 now has better base stats in key areas like time to kill and DPS. Adding the Monolithic Suppressor and the longest barrel – the Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler – extends its range so you can beam snipers. Finally, the Commando Foregrip is here to reduce horizontal recoil and make long-range battles easier.

Here is our Kilo 141 build featuring a 100 Round Drums:

Monolithic Suppressor

Tac Laser

FSS Close Quarters Stock

100 Round Drums

Stippled Grip Tape

As for what to run this gun with, we’d suggest bringing the best Akimbo pistols in Warzone as your sidearm, the Renettis. Ghost and Cold-Blooded are pretty essential for staying off radars and thermal, so it’s up to you what you take as your third perk – we suggest Tracker.

The 100 Round Drums mean you can hose a squad of enemies like you’re using an LMG, without being disadvantaged if you need to use equipment, plate up, or change weapons. There’s not a terrific amount you can do about the Kilo 141’s painfully average time-to-kill stats, but by modding it into a controllable, mobile LMG it can be a superb weapon for squad games.