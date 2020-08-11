Call of Duty’s latest patch nerfs the Bruen

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently added the Bruen MK9 – with the right loadout, the LMG is easily one of the best Warzone guns in the game. But the Call of Duty patch that came out today may have changed all that thanks to a bit of a damage nerf.

The August 11 update to Modern Warfare/Warzone focuses exclusively on weapon tuning, and it only affects a handful of the game’s guns. The FAL assault rifle gets a boost to headshot damage and reduced close-range damage, while the M91 light machine gun is getting increased near damage and faster aim down sights speed.

The Bruen, however, is just getting a straight-up nerf. Infinity Ward says the weapon will see reduced damage range with this new patch, which means one of the most appealing things about the weapon is significantly reduced in impact, if not removed altogether. The reason we liked this gun so much was because it was able to do excellent damage even at long range, and coupled with its high rate of fire, it was the obvious choice for LMGs – and even viable in an assault rifle role.

Clearly, this wasn’t what Infinity Ward had in mind for the gun, and so it’s taken the step of knocking that damage output back a peg or two. The developer didn’t share hard numbers or damage curves for the patch, but it’s likely to be noticeable in Warzone if you’ve been running our best MK9 Bruen Warzone class setup, or something similar.

Here are the full patch notes, direct from Infinity Ward:

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for an issue where explosive rounds on the Rytec AMR could still be equipped in CDL modes

Fix for an error players could receive when opening the weapon armory

Fix for an exploit in the Shooting Range trial

WEAPONS:

FAL:

Increased headshot damage (2 hit at range with 1 headshot)

Reduced near damage (limbs and lower torso always 3 shot)

Holger-26

Increased damage range

Increased ADS speed

Bruen MK9

Reduced damage range

M91

Increased near damage

Increased ADS Speed

This will likely bring the Bruen and FAL back in line with the rest of the battle royale game’s arsenal. You’ll just have to go back to mixing it up a bit.