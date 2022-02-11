Searching for a way to unlock the Whitley in Warzone Pacific? After a short delay to address some of the bugs plaguing Caldera, Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 is almost here. The new season is spicing things up by introducing Nebula V, a powerful chemical substance that can be used as ammo or as an explosive device. This sounds deadly when paired up with the Whitley LMG or the KG M40 as rival players won’t be able to resurrect their fallen squad members.

Warzone Pacific is also adding two mechanics that battle royale game fans may be familiar with. The first is the redeploy balloons scattered around Caldera, allowing squads to reposition themselves across great distances in less than a minute. The second is a Portable Decontamination Stations (P.D.S.) which temporarily creates a zone which the circle collapse gas cannot break through.

We already know how deadly the best Bren loadout can be in the right hands, and it looks like the Whitley could go toe-to-toe with one of the best LMGs in Warzone. The base version of the Whitley features the highest damage per shot in its category – with some tweaks to the attachments, we’ll be able to turn this into a deadly weapon. Here’s what you need to do in order to unlock the Whitley in Warzone Pacific.

HOW TO UNLOCK THE WHITLEY IN WARZONE PACIFIC

Just like the KG M40, the Whitley is included in the free battle pass in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. To unlock the Whitley, all you have to do is reach a certain level in the Season 2 battle pass. The free weapons are typically unlocked by reaching tier 1 or tier 31. You can speed the progress up by purchasing the battle pass bundle which skips 20 tiers for 2,400 CoD points.

That’s how you unlock the Whitley in Warzone Pacific. This guide is going to be updated when the Whitley goes live to include the best loadout, so keep this in your bookmarks to stay up to date. Will the Whitley have enough power to break into our best Warzone guns list? If it follows the same path as Season 1’s Welgun and Cooper Carbine, there’s a good chance it’s going to dominate the meta.