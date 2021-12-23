The best MG42 loadout in Warzone Pacific

Want to know what the best Warzone MG42 loadout is? If you’re looking for a Call of Duty Vanguard weapon to bring something unique into Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, look no further. The MG42 is less of an LMG and more a terrifying monster with one of the most ludicrous rates of fire in the game. Best used at medium ranges, the MG42 is definitely one to try out.

You should look to use the MG42 on whole squads of baddies that are fairly close to you, so we suggest you bring a sniper rifle along for long range enemies – maybe the 3-Line Rifle if you’re feeling like busting heads from miles away. With this MG42 loadout, we want to balance the extreme fire rate and damage with a decent level of accuracy.

Don’t grab this weapon thinking you’ll be laser beaming enemies like it’s a Stoner 63. The MG42 is a whole different ball game that might take a bit of getting used to. It’s well worth the effort though, and before long you’ll win games with our best MG42 loadout for Warzone Pacific.

Best Call of Duty Warzone MG42 loadout

The best Call of Duty Warzone Pacific MG42 loadout is:

G28 Compensator

Krausnick 355mm Rapid

G16 2.5x

Krausnick S91MG

Mark VI Skeletal

Lengthened

Rubber Grip

Steady

Fully Loaded

For the best MG42 loadout for Warzone Pacific, we’ll start by bolstering the LMG’s recoil control as we’ll lose some when we try to boost damage and mobility. The G28 Compensator is best for this, as it boosts your recoil control without any downsides. Of course, since you’re not using a silencer, be aware that enemies can spot you on their minimaps when you fire.

The Rubber Grip is the other boost we’re giving you to recoil control. Again, it has no downsides other than the opportunity cost of missing out on another rear grip. Finally, we’re equipping the Lengthened ammunition. It improves your bullet velocity which should mean you’re far more likely to hit the targets you’re aiming at before they move off of your crosshairs. Leading your shots is super annoying in Warzone, so this minimises your potential of missing your opponent.

Now, why don’t we beef up that fire rate? The Krausnick 355mm Rapid is the perfect barrel for this mid-range MG42 build. It boosts your fire rate even further, at the cost of your accuracy and sprint-out time. This is hugely powerful as it effectively speeds up your time-to-kill on baddies and makes you the deadliest shooter in the Caldera.

For our perks, unfortunately there aren’t a huge number of game-changers. Thankfully though, Steady is a solid option. This improves your aim down sights firing move speed a bit, which helps as you’re strafing away from the bad guys trying to fire back.

These loadout options make the MG42 one of the top LMGs to pick in Warzone Pacific. Its fast fire rate makes it somewhat forgiving if you miss a few shots, and if you don’t miss those shots? Welcome to the fast-kill zone. What a feeling. That’s all for our best MG42 loadout! If you’ve read all this and somehow still don’t want to give this beast of a gun a try, then not to worry. Take your pick of all the best Warzone Pacific loadouts and find one that does wet your whistle.