Trying to find the best XM4 class setup in Warzone? The balance changes introduced in Warzone Season 2 have shaken up the meta, as players equip weapons that haven’t been used since they were initially added to the game. The biggest surprise has been the emergence of the XM4 assault rifle, a Call of Duty Cold War gun that was barely touched when it arrived in the battle royale game late last year.

Now that the attachments for the XM4 have been fixed, this weapon has been transformed into a top tier gun. When comparing this weapon to some of the best Warzone guns, the XM4 has the damage output and accuracy to rival the top assault rifles. The only downfall is the recoil pattern which takes some time to adjust to, but this can be mastered over time.

If you want to try a new weapon alongside the best FFAR 1 loadout or Kar98k, the XM4 provides players with a powerful alternative to the current meta rifles. Here’s everything you need to know about the best XM4 loadout in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE XM4 LOADOUT

The best Warzone XM4 loadout is:

Agency Suppressor

13.7” Extended

Axial Arms 3x

Field Agent Grip

STANAG 60 Rnd

Unsurprisingly, the new and improved Agency Suppressor is the first attachment for the XM4 as it drastically changes the assault rifle. There are some cons that slow down the aim down sight speed and aiming stability – fortunately, the sound suppression, effective damage range, and vertical recoil control more than make up for this. The Agency Suppressor even boosts the XM4’s bullet velocity..

The XM4 features impressive accuracy from a distance, but the stock version of the weapon has lacklustre bullet velocity. Though this is improved slightly with the Agency Suppressor attachment, the 13.7” Extended barrel takes the bullet velocity to another level. Equip the Axial Arms 3x scope to get the most out of the improved accuracy, or switch the scope out for Visiontech 2x if you want to use this weapon with a sniper rifle.

As mentioned earlier, the recoil can be slightly tricky to get to grips with as the pattern isn’t very intuitive. This can be addressed with the Field Agent Grip which increases both vertical and horizontal recoil control. You will have to deal with slightly slower movement speed while firing, but most players won’t ever notice this downside.

Finally, the STANAG 60 Rnd magazine rounds off this loadout by increasing the number of bullets in each magazine. It can be easy to miss enemies when firing from a distance, but you can give yourself more chances to hit the target by equipping this deadly magazine..

The XM4’s versatility is the reason why you should expect to see it much more often in Warzone – pair the XM4 with best Pelington 703 loadout or the Mac-10 to dominate the competition on Verdansk. Wondering what’s coming to Warzone in the next big update? Read our guide on the Call of Duty Warzone new map to get the latest information on what the developers have planned for Verdansk.