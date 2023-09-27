Cyberpunk 2077 dev details autosave issues, cites “traffic” as reason

Cyberpunk 2077 is back in business, baby. CD Projekt Red’s recent release of its futuristic RPG’s expansion, Phantom Liberty, has caused a serious uptick in Cyberpunk’s overall popularity. Fans are pouring back into Night City to check out the new content, from Solomon Reed to the fixes the game’s free 2.0 update has brought. Unfortunately, the sudden influx of both old and new players alike means that there are inevitable issues coming. CD Projekt Red has just made one of these apparent, sharing why autosaves aren’t syncing properly.

The Cyberpunk 2077 developer mentions the new expansion’s success, saying, “As thousands of players jump in on Phantom Liberty, we’re seeing a lot of traffic on our Cross Progression backend.” CD Projekt Red continues, stating that fans “might experience temporary delays in autosave syncing.” Autosaves are the only saves seeing issues right now it seems, as the dev writes that manual saves, quick saves, and point-of-no-return saves will “continue to be synced as normal.”

Considering the RPG game‘s recent 2.0 update and of course, Phantom Liberty, the autosave issues are understandable. The sheer amount of Cyberpunk 2077 Steam players right now is almost unthinkable, as the game has more than three times the amount of players that Bethesda’s own behemoth Starfield does. CD Projekt Red’s freshly updated game is hitting the top of Valve’s other charts too, as Cyberpunk 2077 is the top-seller on Steam.

As further detailed in our Phantom Liberty review, the combination of unique new characters and a gritty story make for another unforgettable CD Projekt Red experience. Plus, we’ve now got both Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves acting in Cyberpunk 2077. The inclusion of such beloved faces makes the hype all the more real and the game’s recent climb back up Steam’s charts even more understandable.

Thankfully, the current issue with autosaves not properly syncing is easily avoidable and isn’t harming Cyberpunk 2077’s popularity. If your game is affected, simply use manual saves until you notice autosaves working as usual again. This way, you can traverse Night City and the newer, much darker Dogtown without problems.

If you’re enjoying Phantom Liberty right now and want some new ways to spice your game up ahead of any other content updates, be sure to check out some of our favorite Cyberpunk 2077 mods. Alternatively, you can browse through our in-depth guide on the best Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings if you’re struggling with frame rate issues.