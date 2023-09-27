Cyberpunk 2077 is already having a massive Steam resurgence thanks to the combined releases of the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion from CD Projekt Red. In fact, the concurrent player count for players in Night City is the highest it’s been in three years, and Cyberpunk is even seeing triple the players of Starfield right now too.

The renewed success of Cyberpunk 2077 shouldn’t really come as a surprise to be honest, as it rocketed up the top sellers list on Steam as the Phantom Liberty DLC has done incredibly well critically. The RPG game is having a bit of a renaissance right now, as CDPR moves on to its next projects.

In comparison, Starfield launched at the start of the month, and while it’s been Bethesda’s biggest launch ever, it hasn’t had an entirely favorable critical response. Combine that with the ease of availability on Game Pass, and the Steam numbers make some more sense.

Still, Cyberpunk 2077’s revival and Starfield have come at the same time, and the former is doing three times as well on Steam right now. Those numbers don’t lie. Cyberpunk 2077 has around 150,000 players, while Starfield has 52,000 in comparison.

Our own Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review is a testament to the quality of the work and overhauls brought to the game by CDPR, and now it has the Steam statistics to match. Keep in mind that Cyberpunk is also available on GOG on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation though.

As of Tuesday, September 26, Cyberpunk has hit a sizable peak of 246,754. While this is significantly less than the December 2020 launch peak of over one million, this number quickly dropped to around 200,000 by 2021. This means that the current peak since 2.0 and Phantom Liberty launched has seen the most players flock to the game since it first released three years ago, according to SteamDB.

An ongoing Cyberpunk 2077 Steam sale already saw players quintuple in the game, but this is even bigger. Over the last three years, the game has struggled to break even just 50,000 concurrent players. While it’s perfectly normal for a game’s concurrent players to drop off, especially single-player ones, the recent continual success of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam has proved that isn’t always the case.

We might be seeing a total reemergence of Cyberpunk 2077, but only time will tell. If you’re playing right now you don’t want to miss Phantom Liberty’s best side gig though, that’s for sure.

