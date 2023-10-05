CD Projekt Red sells over 100 million games, topping population of UK

Cyberpunk 2077 recently saw the release of its highly anticipated expansion, Phantom Liberty, and a subsequent resurgence of players. CD Projekt Red also dropped the game’s massive 2.0 update, resulting in an even larger spike in members of Cyberpunk’s active fanbase. This isn’t the developer’s first behemoth though, as the team previously released other banger RPGs like The Witcher 3 and its predecessors. With such an impressive list of launches up its sleeve, CD Projekt Red has revealed a whopping total of over 100,000,000 million games sold.

That’s right. Including Cyberpunk 2077 and the developer’s other hit RPG games like The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red has now sold more games than the entire collective population of the United Kingdom. The numbers hit even harder when you realize that the majority of these sales are likely coming from some of the studio’s bigger games alone, such as Cyberpunk.

With all of the current Cyberpunk 2077 Steam players, this comes as no surprise. The game has more active players right now than recently released entries such as Starfield, sitting near the top of Steam’s most-played chart. For reference, The Witcher 3 hit just over 100,000 players at its all-time peak while Cyberpunk 2077’s own peak comes in at over a million players.

When Phantom Liberty launched, Cyberpunk saw over 200,000 active players. As further detailed in our Phantom Liberty review, the game’s newly released expansion offers countless hours of fresh content and another celebrity character to play alongside. Keanu Reeves and Johnny Silverhand are timeless, but Idris Elba’s Solomon Reed is taking the cake and absolutely smashing it in Cyberpunk right now.

Hopefully, this means we’ll see the iconic developer produce even more incredible games and immersive stories to go along with them. I’m personally huge on strong narrative design, and CD Projekt Red more than excels at story writing. You can even enjoy a Cyberpunk 2077 book, or The Witcher’s source material, Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of fantasy novels.

If you’re currently traversing Dogtown and Night City yourself, you may want to browse through our roundup of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods to further spice up your base game with some free content. Alternatively, check out these new Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077-themed gaming chairs if you’re looking to improve your real-life setup.