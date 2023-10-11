Cyberpunk 2077’s HD rework is finally here for Phantom Liberty

With Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is already a great-looking game. It brings Mike Pondsmith’s tabletop RPG to life in such a way that Night City feels like a real, potential future metropolis. So, what if the textures of Night City could look even better? Well, one modder did just that earlier this year, and has just updated the game to somehow look even better.

Modder ‘Halk Hogan’ has already done HD rework projects for Starfield, The Witcher 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, but now they’ve finally released their own 2.0 version of the Cyberpunk 2077 mod to go along with CD Projekt Red’s overhaul and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The RPG game is set to look even better than before, when it looked even better than it did at launch, and you can check out it for yourself below.

Hogan says that now the mod is compatible with Cyberpunk version 2.0 and Phantom Liberty after CDPR said all Cyberpunk 2077 mods would be disabled with the release of the update, with modders needing to update their work themselves.

The update for Hogan’s HD Rework Projekt has now “improved the quality of almost all textures from the 1.0 version. Reworked to high resolution many new textures of environment, architecture, graffiti, and more.”

This comes after the first rework improved many but not all textures, and as CDPR’s 2.0 and Phantom Liberty expansion have both added new textures and improved their own, Hogan has gone back in to widen the scope of their mod.

We knew the Cyberpunk 2077 HD Rework Project 2 was coming, but now you can actually download it over on Nexus Mods, as the original file has been updated since the March 2023 release.

If you’re cruising Night City and the new Phantom Liberty district of Dogtown you’ll want to brush up on the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds in the game, alongside the optimal Cyberpunk 2077 PC settings depending on your hardware.