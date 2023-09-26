All Cyberpunk 2077 mods are being disabled across Night City thanks to developer CD Projekt Red, as the studio wants to ensure that players avoid compatibility issues with the newly released Phantom Liberty expansion. While CDPR has warned players to disable mods prior to the expansion’s launch, this move has split the community, as many wanted to at least try playing Phantom Liberty with cosmetic mods.

The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 expansion is finally here, as CD Projekt Red has completely overhauled Night City with the new region of Dogtown and plenty of major and minor in-game improvements. This does mean you’ll have to hold off on installing more Cyberpunk 2077 mods though, as CDPR has disabled any and all fan creations in the open-world game until further notice.

“Attention all Steam and Epic players!” the CD Projekt Red support account writes. “We wanted to let you know that mods will be automatically disabled for the launch of Phantom Liberty. This is to prevent issues with the game that are caused by mods before they receive their update from the modding community. We want to make sure you have the best experience when playing the game.”

As of right now, it’s currently unclear if you can re-enable all your Cyberpunk mods yourself, or if it will take a new 2.0 / Phantom Liberty update from each individual modder before you can use them again. CD Projekt Red has already made it clear that having any mods installed could negatively influence your experience in Dogtown, but now you at least don’t have to sift through all your installed mods and disable them yourself.

