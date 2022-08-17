A Cyberpunk 2077 mod unlocks more of the No-Tell Motel

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod allows you to explore more of the seedy No-Tell Motel, the fallback site for the heist that sets V on a collision course with the Arasaka Corporation and the one and only Johnny Silverhand. The mod opens up the motel’s upper floors, which provide some all new scenic views of the RPG game’s Night City.

No-Tell Motel – Expanded was created by Cyberpunk 2077 modder Krat0es, who also made the workshop interior mod that we spotted last week. This one’s quite a bit more substantial, with multiple storeys to climb up through and check out in the hotel.

Just like with Krat0es garage mod, there’s also a powerful item hidden in the hotel, so scavenging thoroughly is something that will pay off.

Perhaps most notable, though, is the view you get of Night City from the upper floors. Standing on the balcony, you can look across the river to the towering, glittering neon of the City Center, and the unused monorail track connecting it to Heywood.

To install, all you’ve got to do is drop the archives contained in the downloaded file into your mod folder, which is located in your Cyberpunk 2077 game directory under archive/pc/mod. The next time you load a save, you’ll be able to access the expanded areas in the motel.

We’ve collected a whole list of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods if you’re interested in tweaking the game further, or if you want to see some of the content left on the cutting room floor.