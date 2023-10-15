Cyberpunk 2077’s combat just got a lot less overwhelming

I adore the user interface of Cyberpunk 2077. Developer CD Projekt Red manages to blend effective communication of player information like health, ammunition, and cyberware opportunities with an immersive and sleek style that’s Night City’s own. The same goes for most weapons; looking down scopes can tell you distances and ammo counts, and often plays with your perception to involve you in the world around you. The problem is, this can sometimes be way too distracting to take in during a hectic firefight, so one modder has solved the problem.

Countless Cyberpunk 2077 mods improve your time in Night City, and with Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty now in our hands, modders are having to re-release them or just adapt their work to get it functioning with the base game. To help with your scopes, then, this is where Preem Scopes from ‘theCyanideX’ comes in, as the mod strips back the visual effects of scopes to make the more complex ones manageable during any Cyberpunk 2077 play session.

Much like the cyberware mod changes or the HD rework for Cyberpunk, this is a small but incredibly welcome change that’s already amassing thousands of downloads. “Removes scope glitches, scanlines, tint, and 3D HUD effects,” theCyanideX writes. “Also tones down distortion and vignetting.”

There are some direct comparison shots for the mod in the RPG game to show you exactly what it does, and it’s part of a larger Preem mod collection that overhauls and also makes subtle changes to different visuals in Cyberpunk like hair, skin, and beards. Keep in mind that Preem Scopes also doesn’t get rid of every single extra detail from scopes, but it does make it a whole lot easier to use almost every weapon with a scope with some simple changes.

Also, theCyanideX says that not every scope has been “preemified” yet, so if you download the mod and see some that are missing, leave a comment and let them know. You can find and download Preem Scopes right now if you want to try making the change, with installation instructions attached.

