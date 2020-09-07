Cyberpunk 2077 dev “won’t be aggressive” with multiplayer microtransactions

We still don’t know a bunch about Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer, but more details are starting to come to the fore. Developer CD Projekt Red president Adam Kicinski was quizzed during a recent earnings call on “how aggressive” the team wanted to be on its “monetisation of multiplayer”.

In reply, Kicinski insists he doesn’t want to erode the goodwill of Cyberpunk 2077 players, and that it’s essential to sell items that feel of value. “Well, we’re never aggressive towards our fans!” he says. “We treat them fairly, and we’re friendly. So of course not – we won’t be aggressive – but you can expect great things to be bought. The goal is to design monetisation in a way that makes people happy to spend money. I’m not trying to be cynical or hide something; it’s about creating a feeling of value.”

Kicinski goes on to explain that the stance towards monetising the upcoming PC game’s multiplayer doesn’t differ significantly to the company’s perspective on single-player titles in general, which ties into how Cyberpunk 2077’s single-player microtransactions will be handled.

“Same as with our single-player games: we want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products,” he explains. “The same is true for microtransactions: you can expect them, of course, and CP is a great setting for selling things, but it won’t be aggressive; it won’t upset gamers, but it’ll make them happy – that’s our goal at least.”

It looks like we may get a better look at what’s coming in the multiplayer soon. Further into the call, Kicinski delves into Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC plan, explaining that “the post-release plans” will be “revealed fairly soon”. He also says that the studio plans to release more DLC for the cyberpunk game than it did for The Witcher 3, which ain’t too shabby.

