There’s one incredibly powerful Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty gun you need to snag, and it’s actually really easy to get. With so many extra weapons to choose from in the new Cyberpunk DLC from CD Projekt Red, we’ve discovered one that you can get with basically no effort that offers up not just a solid gun but allows for a fair bit of customization too.

A Tier 5 Iconic Power Assault Rifle, the Kyubi X-MOD2 can be found in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s new Dogtown district. While it has some really solid base stats, it’s the extra damage modifiers and attachment opportunities that take this Cyberpunk 2077 weapon to the next level. This is a weapon in the RPG game you don’t want to miss.

Once you gain access to Dogtown in Phantom Liberty head to the location marked with the player icon on the map above to get the weapon that’ll help with your Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 builds, it’s right next to the Golden Pacific fast travel point. Then simply cross the road and you’ll see this circular fountain area, which we’ve pictured below.

From here just dive in, and right at the bottom you’ll come across an orange loot symbol and a gun resting on some concrete, this is the Kyubi X-MOD2. That was easy.

While the semi-automatic assault rifle might seem like a powerful reskin at first glance, you’ll quickly realize that it’s actually a really, really good gun. Forget all those Cyberpunk 2077 mods with new weapons, this will do you just fine. Not only does the Kyubi have high damage and range, but it also has an extra 150% headshot damage multiplier and 25% extra armor penetration.

That’s not all though, as you can add any sight and puzzle from your inventory to the Kyubi, alongside two weapon mods as well. This is why the Kyubi is a great gun, as whilst it requires you to be a crack shot, it has so many customization options and multipliers that its already great stats get even better.

