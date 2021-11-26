Cyberpunk 2077 shoots into Steam’s top sellers following autumn sale

Cyberpunk 2077 had a troubled launch when it arrived just under a year ago, but it looks like the RPG’s fortunes are really turning around if the latest stats on Steam’s bestsellers are anything to go by. The Steam autumn sale kicked off earlier this week, and Cyberpunk 2077 has now stormed to the top of the list – and it seems a bunch of positive Steam reviews have followed, too.

As spotted by Forbes, CD Projekt Red’s addition to the cyberpunk games scene has rocketed to the number one spot on Steam’s top sellers list as of writing. It sits above the just-launched Farming Simulator 22 and Football Manager 22 – which are both currently at full-price, it’s fair to note – as well as other big hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Half-Life: Alyx, which are both currently discounted by 50% in the sale, as Cyberpunk 2077 itself is right now.

Cyberpunk 2077’s got a discounted price tag of £24.99 / £29.99 on Valve’s platform in its autumn sale, which runs until December 1. It seems this has tempted a whole swathe of players to pick up the game and get stuck into Night City for the first time, with the game not even featuring in the top ten of Steam’s bestsellers last week. It looks like they’re having a good time of it, too.

As Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko has noted on Twitter, it appears the game’s received a number of positive reviews on Steam from newcomers. The store page has player reviews over the past 30 days as ‘very positive’, with the overall ratings being ‘mostly positive’ as of this story.

Last days #Cyberpunk2077 received a flood of very positive reviews on Steam from the new players 🥺 You can’t imagine what it means to me 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bz3xElKixT — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) November 25, 2021

Since launch, the game has received several big patches and a bunch of hotfixes, bringing some new content – like alternative duds for Johnny Silverhand, threads for V, and a new Archer Quartz ‘Bandit’ car – along with rafts of fixes and improvements. There’s more to come, too, but sadly CDPR recently pushed some updates and other content currently in the pipeline back into 2022, so we won’t have more to enjoy just yet.

If you’re looking for something new to play, you can check out our list of new PC games you might want on your radar, and you can find the Steam sale on its homepage at that link if you’re looking for some deals while the autumn offerings are live.