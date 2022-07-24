Dark Souls 3 multiplayer servers return hinted by Steam update

With From Software fans safely distracted by Elden Ring multiplayer for the last few months, it’s easy to forget that Dark Souls 3 multiplayer servers on PC still aren’t back online. Bandai Namco is supposedly working on a PvP fix, but now a new Dark Souls 3 update on Steam may give some hope to fans.

In January 2022, Bandai Namco shut down the Dark Souls servers on PC in order to deal with a potential security exploit affecting the RPG game in PvP, where hackers could take over a player’s PC. Six months later, and the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC still haven’t returned.

However, according to the Dark Souls 3 SteamDB page (as spotted by Lance McDonald on Twitter), Bandai Namco has pushed out a new debug update on Steam for the first time in years.

While this isn’t firm evidence of anything, it does strongly suggest that Bandai Namco is prepping a new Dark Souls 3 PC patch to roll out soon. Given that the most crucial fix the game needs right now is to have multiplayer servers put back and the exploit fixed, hopefully this update will do just that.

As for when the Dark Souls multiplayer update will actually land, that’s still up in the air. While you’re waiting, the Elden Ring seamless co-op mod is out now, and the enemy randomizer mod should work to make things a little more unpredictable.