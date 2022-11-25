Your Darktide beta progression will carry over to full release

If you’ve been taking part in the Warhammer 40K: Darktide beta, you may be wondering if your Darktide beta progression will carry over to the full release of the grimdark fantasy co-op game. Leveling up your Darktide classes is a big part of the draw, so many players will be wary of losing all their hard-earned progress. Luckily, there’s good news for those of you who might have been worried to spend much time trying out the FPS game’s early access period, as developer Fatshark has confirmed your beta progress will be saved going into full release.

That’ll certainly come as welcome relief to anyone who’s already invested time into trying to pin down the best Darktide weapons and begun to push up the difficulty setting a bit. The game has been off to a somewhat rocky launch, with numerous crashing and disconnection issues, though Fatshark says it believes the game is on a “good trajectory” for a stable launch.

In a somewhat in-character tweet on the official Warhammer 40K: Darktide account, Fatshark says, “Rejects! Some may forget the promise of progress. We did not. Progression will carry over from the beta to full release.” This comes after the release of Darktide update 1.08, which further improves game stability and introduces a crafting system to allow players to begin upgrading their gear with materials found while out on missions.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide releases on November 30, though players can purchase the game to get into the early access beta. The game will also be available on day one for PC Game Pass subscribers when the full release arrives, meaning it should be even easier to squad up with your pals and take back Tertium from the hordes of Chaos.

