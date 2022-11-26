How Darktide crafting lets you upgrade your weapons and curios

The Warhammer 40K: Darktide crafting system lets players unlock the potential of the best Darktide weapons and curios by upgrading them to add new perks and blessings. If you want to get ahead of the forces of Chaos and dominate in this grimdark industrial fantasy game, you’ll want every advantage you can get. Developer Fatshark outlines the way the new crafting system, the first part of which is introduced in Darktide update 1.08, will work in the full release.

A new Fatshark blog explains the five actions you’ll have access to at the Shrine of the Omnissiah, the crafting station aboard the Omnissiah. You’ll be able to choose whether to consecrate your items, earn blessings, combine blessings, re-bless weapons, or refine items. Each offers distinct ways to tweak your gear or transfer its bonuses to other items.

‘Consecration’ is the most straightforward upgrade tool, allowing you to add a random perk or blessing depending upon the item type and its new sanctity level. ‘Earn blessing’ lets you extract strong blessings from weapons you don’t want, turning them into ‘votive offerings’ but giving up the weapon in the process. You can then ‘combine blessings’ to combine three votive offerings into a single, upgraded one. Fatshark notes that currently most offerings are capped at tier four, but with some exceptions, and that it’s currently testing more combination permutations.

‘Re-blessing’ a weapon in the Shrine lets you replace its existing blessing with one from your extracted votive offerings – you’ll lose the weapon’s original blessing, but gain the desired one in its place. Finally, you can use ‘refine item’ to uncover the “true nature” of your weapons and curios. Each time you use this, one chosen perk is removed and replaced with a new, randomly selected perk. You may refine an item multiple times in search of that perfect roll, but the cost to do so increases with each attempt.

No matter which of the Darktide classes you prefer to roll out on, you’ll definitely want to make the most of the Darktide crafting options to upgrade your loadout to its full potential. If you’re ready to get started, you’ll find the Darktide upgrade station, the Shrine of the Omnissiah, next to Tech-Priest Hadron Omega-7-7 on board the Mourningstar. Currently as of update 1.08 you’ll be able to try out consecration, with the other features set to be implemented in future updates.

If you’re eager to jump in ahead of the full Darktide release date on November 30, know that your Darktide beta progress carries over to the full release. We’ve got everything you need to know about Darktide penances, along with guides to the best way to loadout your preferred Darktide class – so, whether you favour a brawly Zealot build, a spellcasting Psyker build, or a pummeling Ogryn build, rest assured that PCGamesN has got your back.