Dead Space Master Override doors, locations, and rewards

If you’ve been exploring the Ishimura for any length of time, you’ll know that the Dead Space Master Override is required to access certain locked doors or containers that you can’t ordinarily access with regular security clearance levels. It takes a bit of backtracking to reap the benefits of it, but if you’re wondering if it’s worth the effort, the answer is a resounding yes.

The Dead Space Master Override is the highest Dead Space security clearance level on the Ishimura; as a result, these locked areas contain schematics for some of the best Dead Space weapon upgrades, along with the Dead Space power nodes to actually use them. You can also find valuable items to exchange in the store for credits, which you can put towards purchasing Dead Space suit upgrades. Here’s how to get the Dead Space Master Override, find all of the door locations, and obtain all the rewards in one of the best PC games this year.

How to get the Dead Space Master Override

In order to get the Dead Space Master Override, you must first complete the ‘You Are Not Authorized’ side mission. This mission can be started from the terminal in the Captain’s Nest, and tasks you with collecting all seven CEC personnel RIGs that are located across the Ishimura. Thankfully, these misplaced RIGs aren’t too far off the beaten path, and you may find you’ve collected several of them before picking up the side mission. Regardless, the absolute easiest way to locate any RIGs you might have missed along the way is by selecting that RIGs objective in the mission log and relying on your Locator to show you the way.

The earliest you can complete this side mission is in Chapter 10 when you gain access to the Crew Deck and are able to retrieve the final RIG from within. Once you have all seven, return to the terminal in the Captain’s Nest to receive the ‘Full Clearance’ achievement and the Master Override required in the locations below.

All Dead Space Master Override locations

Here are all eight Dead Space Master Override locations:

Aegis VII: Transfer Junction. Three power nodes are located in the locked crate on the left-hand side, not too far from the stasis recharge station.

Three power nodes are located in the locked crate on the left-hand side, not too far from the stasis recharge station. Bridge: Water Purification Storage. The Pulse Rifle upgrade is located in the first locker on the left-hand side of the room.

The Pulse Rifle upgrade is located in the first locker on the left-hand side of the room. Crew Quarters: Deluxe Quarters. Once you’ve retrieved the battery and manipulated the circuit breaker to gain entry, the Flamethrower upgrade is in the locked crate to the left as you enter the room.

Once you’ve retrieved the battery and manipulated the circuit breaker to gain entry, the Flamethrower upgrade is in the locked crate to the left as you enter the room. Crew Quarters: V. Holt Executive Quarters. Once you’ve retrieved the Exec Quarters Keycard located in the toilet stall in the Executive Bathroom to gain entry, the gold semiconductor is in the locked crate to the left of the entrance.

Once you’ve retrieved the Exec Quarters Keycard located in the toilet stall in the Executive Bathroom to gain entry, the gold semiconductor is in the locked crate to the left of the entrance. Engineering: Machine Shop. The Ripper upgrade is located in the locked crate to the immediate right of the Bench in this area.

The Ripper upgrade is located in the locked crate to the immediate right of the Bench in this area. Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control: Cargo Bay. The Force Gun upgrade is located in the locked crate on the right, just past the tendril draped across the platform.

The Force Gun upgrade is located in the locked crate on the right, just past the tendril draped across the platform. Hydroponics: To Mining Tram Station. The Line Gun upgrade is located in the locked crate directly opposite the entrance.

The Line Gun upgrade is located in the locked crate directly opposite the entrance. Mining: Tool Storage. The Contact Beam upgrade is located in the locked crate in the left-hand corner of the room.

Congratulations, you’ve tracked down all the Dead Space Master Override locations! With these rewards, reaching the Dead Space ending will be easier than ever – they’ll also be of great use when returning for a second helping of necromorphs in Dead Space new game plus. If you’re a sci-fi horror game completionist, don’t forget to be on the lookout for the Dead Space Peng treasure for even more store credits. Alternatively, if you’re all looted and booted, take a gander at our Dead Space review to see how we fared on our ill-fated tour of the USG Ishimura.