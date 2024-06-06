Grab the best Destiny 2 DLC for 85% off before playing The Final Shape

With Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape expansion now live, chances are you’re getting a bit of FOMO and wondering how to jump into Bungie’s FPS epic quickly and at a low price. Well, some of the game’s best DLC is now up to 85% off over on the Humble Store, including Beyond Light, Lightfall, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken.

Bungie’s FPS megahit ranks among the best free PC games, but you’re only really scratching the surface of what Destiny 2 has to offer if you’re not ready to commit to its many excellent expansions. These serve up brand-new storylines, missions, and even extra Destiny 2 classes to try out.

Here are the current Destiny 2 DLC discounts:

So what does each expansion have to offer? Well, to quote our reviews, Destiny 2: Forsaken gets you “a darker, more nuanced story,” Destiny 2: Shadowkeep offers “new PvE challenges and a build system with actual depth,” Destiny 2: Lightfall provides “quality-of-life overhauls, plenty to chase, and a fun new subclass,” and Destiny 2: Beyond Light includes “[a campaign that] represents a huge leap for Destiny’s universe.”

You don’t have a whole lot of time left to grab these deals, as the sale ends on Monday, June 17, 2024. The expansions are essential prep for The Final Shape, which ends the game’s current narrative arc in spectacular fashion.

If you’re just starting out in the hit FPS game, check out our guide to the best Destiny 2 builds. Our breakdown of the Destiny 2 system requirements is also worth a look before you drop any cash on the expansions.

Follow us on Google News so you never miss stories like this one. You should also download the PCGN Deals Finder to grab great gaming bargains as they land.