Destiny 2 Lightfall review in progress – left in the dark

Destiny 2 Lightfall promised to be the groundbreaking penultimate storyline in a narrative developed over nearly a decade. But the issue is sometimes game developers make promises they can’t keep. Not every expansion and campaign storyline can change the game like Forsaken or introduce us to compelling narrative twists like those in The Witch Queen. However, Lightfall feels like a significant step backwards from the complex, interwoven threads that once led an entire community to grieve for the death of Cayde-6 or, even more recently, shed a tear at Rasputin’s sacrifice.

Perhaps there’s some confusion among the developers as to what Destiny 2 means to players compared to what it means to those in charge. The development team sought to deliver a futuristic neon city and a Darkness subclass that’s ironically bright in the FPS game, while what could have truly satiated players is a clearer grasp of the stakes surrounding the Traveler, the Veil, and the future of humanity.

Note that this review is relatively early in the gameplay experience, reflecting several hours of campaign content. There’s a lot to explore in Destiny 2 Lightfall, and we’re still working our way through it. Still, with several hours of the Legendary campaign completed, suffice it to say it’s notably underwhelming.

Maybe it’s intentional that a DLC dubbed Lightfall could leave players in the dark. But, in what should be some of the game’s most pivotal moments, we’re instead left scratching our heads about what’s going on.

It’s possible Bungie has a bigger plan in mind and will unravel the Veil’s importance over the next few seasons. But with Lightfall offering so much promise in what should ostensibly be the biggest showdown to date, the combat narrative presently feels like it may be leading to the worst version of “it was a dream all along.”

Of course, perhaps the forthcoming Destiny 2 Lightfall raid, named Root of Nightmares, will answer some questions for us. But why hide some of the game’s best content behind an activity at least half the playerbase is unlikely ever to see? The campaign is the selling point for a reason: it should make players of all backgrounds and skill sets feel invested.

There are some highlights. The Destiny 2 Strand subclass is fun to use. Quality-of-life improvements such as Loadouts are helpful. The Cloud Striders are an interesting race with a unique if disjoined, backstory.

It’s easy to see why Nimbus has players divided. The game draws on the stakes of the Darkness versus the Light to bring us to the City of Neomuna, where we meet a friendly-but-goofy ally reminiscent of a classic episode of The Simpsons, in which the popular Itchy and Scratchy TV show introduces a new character to bolster ratings. While Nimbus adds a playful voice to the game, they feel doomed to join the cast of characters who play nothing more than a cameo role in a game committed to relying on new characters as lazy plot devices.

Perhaps part of the issue with this is in the expectations. The marketing materials surrounding Lightfall built it up to tell the story that would lead us to the space game’s final chapter. But Bungie should know one thing: if it wants to keep its players happy, it should never make a promise it can’t keep.

We’ll continue to update this review as we go through the popular multiplayer game and explore everything Lightfall offers. Until then, check out our Destiny 2 season 20 overview and Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics list to see what’s new.