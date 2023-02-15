Destiny 2 Final Dawn quest guide

The Destiny 2 Final Dawn quest and Abhorrent Imperative mission comprise a startling conclusion to one of the best expansions in the franchise’s history, wrapping up loose ends of a storyline that spans ten years.

The quest, which ties together loose story threads, is one of the most important to date, creating a pivotal moment in within the game’s complex and compelling lore. From both a narrative and a gameplay perspective, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to see this stunning conclusion to The Witch Queen expansion and earn the accompanying rewards. Here’s how to tackle Final Dawn and Abhorrent Imperative, both of which show why Destiny 2 is one of the best FPS games available right now.

Destiny 2 Final Dawn quest steps

To start the Destiny 2 Final Dawn quest, you must own The Witch Queen expansion and the season pass for Destiny 2 season 19, and you must complete all story missions leading up to the season’s finale. Players who have completed all these missions before the weekly reset will launch into the mission the next time they log into the game, while the game will direct others to the mission after completing the previous missions. As far as we know, you have only until the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date to complete the quest.

In brief, the quest steps are as follows:

Visit the exo frame in the H.E.L.M.

Complete the Abhorrent Imperative mission

Visit Zavala in the Tower

Visit Ikora in the Tower

Visit Ana Bray the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M.

Visit the exo frame for your rewards

Get the quest by talking to Rasputin and Ana Bray at the Exo frame in the H.E.L.M. After speaking with Rasputin and obtaining the quest, you can access a mission near the frame. The mission is titled Abhorrent Imperative.

Abhorrent Imperative mission overview

Abhorrent Imperative requires you to complete the mission on Legendary difficulty, with your Power capped at 1350. This makes the mission uniquely challenging, though not impossible for even average players. To complete the mission, you should have at least one weapon that’s good for ad-clearing and one high-DPS weapon, and you should also prepare one of your best builds.

Upon entering the mission, you’ll complete a platforming puzzle, followed by several rooms that require ad-clearing Fallen enemies. Throughout the mission, you’ll recognize much of the setting from Operation: Seraph’s Shield, which played a key role in the current season’s story content. Eventually, you’ll find Eramis, who will seem especially powerful as you attempt to combat her and her Stasis-driven power. However, once you sufficiently reduce Eramis’s health, several automated robots will join you to help clear ads as you continue working through the mission. Be prepared to face several yellow bar enemies as you head toward the boss battle. You’ll also eventually find yourself facing Hive enemies, including powerful ogres, before emerging in the boss room.

Once there, the dialogue will inform you that time is of the essence to complete the task at hand before Eramis uses the warsats she’s attemping to control to cause major destruction. You’ll face Xivu Arath’s Brood Queen boss in three phases, as is common in Destiny 2 boss battles. Once you bring the boss down to two-thirds HP, she’ll grow a shield, and you’ll have to face a strong Weave-bearing Knight to continue damaging her. You’ll do the same thing once the boss reaches one-third remaining health. After eliminating all her health, you’ll learn that you completed your objective just in time. The game will then load a cutscene.

Final Dawn quest conclusion

Upon the conclusion of the cutscene, you’ll return to the Tower, where you’ll talk to both Zavala and Ikora. After this, you’ll head to the H.E.L.M. to speak with Ana Bray via holoprojection. Finally, you’ll visit the exo frame, where Rasputin has left you a pre-recorded message. Play this to collect your rewards, which include an exotic ship and an Ascendant Shard, marking the end of the Final Dawn quest line.

That’s everything you need to know to complete the Destiny 2 Final Dawn quest and Abhorrent Imperative mission. If you need to catch up to speed on other season 19 content, check out our guide to the Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic quest and the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, both of which illustrate why Destiny 2 remains one of the best multiplayer games on PC available.