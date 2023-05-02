Here’s how to redeem a totally not-sus Destiny 2 Among Us emblem

A Destiny 2 Among Us emblem can be yours for free right now in Bungie’s popular FPS game. In case you think that sounds kind of sus, we have a verified emblem code for you as part of an in-game crossover that allows your Destiny 2 Guardians to call an emergency meeting to check out the nifty digital gift you can get just for being a fan of both space videogames.

Though not quite as big as it was in its prime, Among Us is a hit space game that involves multiple players patrolling spaceships and trying to determine who might be the murderer based on discussions among players. And, while the crossover may seem out of left field, it’s just one of many recent game collaborations Bungie, which now include Fortnite, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and, most recently, Arknights.

The Airlock Invitation is available to all players through May 31, 2023. To collect the emblem, head to the Bungie code redemption page, sign in using your platform of choice and then use code HN3-7K9-93G to add it to your account. You should then have it the next time you log into the game.

The blue and red design features the shape of an Among Us crewmate before a flame. The Morse code in the emblem translates to “Amogus,” which references the nickname that players have given to the murder mystery game.

While this is the only Among Us-themed content Guardians have seen in Destiny 2, there’s been much more Destiny 2 content incorporated into Among Us. In that game, players can unlock a number of skins including Guardians, forces of Darkness, and Starhorse.

Players who aren’t satisfied with their options for Among Us cosmetics in Destiny 2 can simply go about creating their own Among Us-inspired characters, as the video below shows.

Seems like some players are all about those recently-introduced fashion commendations, doesn’t it? Well, it doesn’t have to be the Met Gala to celebrate an inspired look.

With just a month left in Destiny 2 season 20, players should be making an extra effort to work through the quests required to earn all Destiny 2 Lightfall Exotics in the event that some of them are pulled from the multiplayer game. Players can expect new Exotics to collect in Destiny 2 season 21, titled Season of the Deep.