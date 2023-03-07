Destiny 2 Neomuna region chest guide

Destiny 2 Neomuna region chests can be tricky to locate, but you must open them to complete the in-game challenge and quest steps. Guardians can easily waste their time traversing Neomuna to try to find them, but since Destiny 2 is already enough of a grind without having to search all over for chests, we’ve put this guide together to help you find them and earn their loot rewards quickly.

You’ll need to find and unlock three Destiny 2 Neomuna region chests as part of the Destiny 2 From Zero and To Hero quests, so it’s worth taking steps to find them. From Zero is one of the earliest quests you’ll get from Nimbus as you make your way through the Destiny 2 Lightfall mission list in the popular FPS game.

Destiny 2 Neomuna region chest locations

You can find Destiny 2 Neomuna region chests in Zephyr Concourse, Ahmisa Park, and Liming Harbor. There are six Neomuna region chests in total, and finding them amounts to a bit of a scavenger hunt based on the locations given on the map. Note that you’ll sometimes discover these hidden or in less-than-obvious places. However, if you’re near one, you’ll also find they emit a ray of light into the sky, which makes them a little easier to find.

For easy reference, we’ve labelled them as follows:

North Zephyr Concourse region chest

West Zephyr Concourse region chest

South Zephyr Concourse region chest

North Ahimsa Park region chest

Northeast Ahimsa Park region chest

South Ahimsa Park region chest

North Liming Harbor region chest

South Liming Harbor region chest

Southwest Liming Harbor region chest

Here’s where you can find them on the map.

Destiny 2 Neomuna region chests – where to find

Here are some tips to help you find the various Neomuna region chests.

North Zephyr Concourse region chest

This region chest is relatively easy to find. As you emerge from the north part of Zephyr Concourse, you’ll make a left. Jump along a wall and onto an awning, and then turn around and jump again to another rooftop area. You’ll then see the region chest on a flat surface at the top of the roof.

West Zephyr Concourse region chest

Look for this one in an area that looks like a gym. Jump through a grate and follow it through to find the chest in a hidden room.

South Zephyr Concourse region chest

Here, you’ll make your way to a barrier, which will look like jumping off it will lead you to certain death. Instead, look to the building across, where you’ll see three platforms. One of these will lead you to a region chest.

North Ahimsa Park region chest

This one is tucked away in a small crevice at the tip of a building structure. If you search for it, you’ll find an area you can drop into. Go into it, and you’ll find the chest within it.

Northeast Ahimsa Park region chest

This one is very close to the north Ahimsa Park region chest. Once you’re near the bridge that takes you to a bunker, drop down, and you’ll find a ledge leading into a cavern. You’ll find the chest hidden in this cavern.

South Ahimsa Park region chest

From the fast travel point, make your way around a curve to the left until you spot an elevated platform. You’ll follow a series of platforms around the building to find the chest on a ledge.

North Liming Harbor region chest

You’ll need to get through two propellers to get to this one. Once you reach the area, jump through them on the platform to find the chest behind them.

South Liming Harbor region chest

This one is a little tricky to find. Once you get to the general area of the chest, as it shows on the map, you’ll need to head into the rafters. Traverse the platforms to get as high as possible, and you’ll find the chest on the highest rafter you can reach.

Southwest Liming Harbor region chest

As you enter the main Liming Harbor area from the north, you’ll look to the right and find this one. Follow these platforms, which will lead you to the chest.

That’s everything you need to know to help you find Neomuna region chests. Once you’ve found them all, you’ll also want to jump into various activities on Neomuna, such as the Destiny 2 Terminal Overload activity and the Destiny 2 Unfinished Business quest. Destiny 2 season 20 is jam-packed with things to do and includes the introduction of the Destiny 2 Strand subclass, so be sure to jump in to explore everything the popular multiplayer game‘s latest DLC offers.