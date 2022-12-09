Destiny 2 season 19 dungeon pits Guardians against the Vex on Mars

Destiny 2’s season 19 dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, pits Guardians against the Vex on Mars, returning them to one of the planets that was vaulted in the FPS game‘s 2020 content overhaul. In the dungeon, players must prevent the Vex from accessing technology systems deep within a bunker, which they aim to use to gain control of the AI Warmind Rasputin’s submind data. The dungeon culminates in a fight against Persys, Primordial Ruin, a giant Vex Wyvern.

Mars is home to several Clovis Bray facilities, and it’s where Ana Bray initially found Rasputin and attempted to recruit the Warmind to aid in the fight for humanity. Destiny 2 season 19‘s storyline focuses on Bray’s efforts to revive Rasputin from its current state as it exists in an engram, potentially making it an unstoppable force in the fight for the Light.

Players who complete the dungeon can earn the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic bow, along with several other Legendary weapons and an Exotic sparrow. The Exotic bow is a random drop at the end of the final dungeon encounter, so players may have to play through the dungeon several times to earn it. Hierarchy of Needs builds energy from precision kills to create a Guiding Ring, which players can shoot through to turn their arrows into powerful seeking projectiles.

The dungeon also features a new armour set referencing Tex Mechanica. The Western-themed set builds on a foundation of lore dating back to the original Destiny days. Tex Mechanica, a foundry responsible for weapons such as Dead Man’s Tale and The Last Word, was first mentioned in The Taken King expansion.

Although Destiny 2 presently features an outpost on Mars, this is the first time an in-game combat-focused mission or activity has taken place on the planet since it was sunset with the launch of the Beyond Light expansion.

The dungeon launched today at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm GMT. It is available for all players who own The Witch Queen expansion, but those who do not own the expansion or the seasonal content must purchase it via a Dungeon Key for $20 / £17. This key grants access to Spire of the Watcher and the Duality dungeon introduced in Season 17. Guardians need to play the first mission of The Witch Queen to be able to access the dungeon.

