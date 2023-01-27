Destiny 2 SIVA season storyline unlikely, Bungie dev says

A Destiny 2 SIVA season storyline is unlikely, according to a Bungie dev involved with building the narrative arc of Destiny 2 season 19, the Season of the Seraph. While numerous Guardians say they would love to see the return of SIVA in Destiny 2, which many players say is one of the best FPS games on PC, it seems there are no plans for Bungie to use SIVA to push the narrative forward in the popular space game anytime soon.

Just before season 19 launched, we speculated that a Destiny 2 Rasputin-themed season could also be the beginning of a storyline that brought SIVA back into the picture. The self-assembling, self-replicating nanotechnology was a central plot line in the original Destiny Rise of Iron expansion. Nostalgic Guardians often share on Twitter, Reddit, and other forums how they would love to see it return to the game in some way.

However, Nikko Stevens, a senior narrative designer at Bungie, suggested in a recent PCGamer interview that the door may be shut on using the fan-favourite plot device as a throughline in a future season of Destiny 2.

“We always talk about every related story thread whenever we bring something up,” Stevens said. “So whenever the Warmind comes up, whether it was back in Season of the Worthy or now, SIVA has been a part of the conversation narratively. We talk about it, we kick it around. But ultimately, I think SIVA is a story that was told in Rise of Iron, and was finalised in Rise of Iron.

“I think SIVA, while it’s cool, it would be looking backwards. And we were trying to build up to Neomuna and Lightfall and making sure that that story had room to breathe—has room to flourish—before players set foot onto that new destination,” they said.

However, the Bungie employee suggested the team still could find some way to implement it moving forward, noting that some people in the studio want to incorporate older elements of Destiny and that SIVA is “something that’s always in the back of our minds.”

There’s always the chance it will reappear in some other form, such as continued references in lore cards or within the game environment. Presently, the game includes SIVA-inspired in-game ornaments and other cosmetics. However, it seems players shouldn’t expect SIVA to play a significant role in any one season after the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date or through the game’s following instalment, The Final Shape, projected to launch in 2024.

But, in some ways, the SIVA storyline never really went away. The developer noted the impact that the SIVA storyline continues to have on the Destiny 2 narrative to this day, with events that lead to Eramis and the Devil Splicer contingent working to access Seraph Station.

While a SIVA season may be out of the realm of possibility, the team has big plans for Lightfall, which will also introduce the Destiny 2 Strand subclass. Be sure to catch up with all the action in Season of the Seraph with our guides to the Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic quest and the Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon guide. You also won’t want to miss our Q&A with Destiny 2 writers to hear what they had to say about the Witness’s role in the upcoming expansion.