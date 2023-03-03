Destiny 2 Stargazer guide – how to complete all quest steps

What are the Destiny 2 Stargazer quest steps? If you’re playing through the Lightfall campaign and are digging deeper into the DLC content, you’ll encounter the six-step quest as you navigate the content in the Season of Defiance. This quest takes you through the history of Stargazer, a mathematician who became a Cloud Strider.

The Destiny 2 Stargazer quest will also introduce you to Destiny 2 Terminal Overload, a season 20 activity. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the quest in the FPS game.

Destiny 2 Stargazer – how to complete

The Destiny 2 Stargazer quest unlocks the ability to complete the Terminal Overload Neomuna public event and earn Terminal Overload keys. You’ll obtain this quest from Quinn in the Hall of Heroes.

You’ll then follow a series of quest steps, which serve as a tutorial for the event and how to complete it to earn rewards.

Upon obtaining the quest from Quinn, you’ll need to do the following:

Loot a Terminal Overload chest. Defeat the Vex Hydra in Esi Terminal to get a high-security passcode. Use a key to open a Terminal Overload Key Chest. Complete the Lightfall campaign and get a Terminal Overload Key bounty and Terminal Rewards bounty. (Complete Terminal Overload three times to complete one bounty, and open a Terminal Overload Key chest to complete the other.) Restore the Stargazer memorial. Visit the Archivist in the Hall of Heroes.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you’ll have completed the quest and can move on to the Destiny 2 Maelstrom quest.

Destiny 2 Stargazer quest steps

If you want to complete the Destiny 2 Stargazer quest, here’s a breakdown of what you need to do.

Loot a Terminal Overload Chest

You don’t need a key to complete this quest, so load into the Terminal Overload destination marker on the Neomuna map and fast travel directly into the event. Join fellow Guardians in completing it, and then loot the chest at the end of the activity.

Obtain a security passcode

You can load into this step via a marker on the Neomuna destination map. Completing this will grant you a Terminal Overload Key.

Open a Terminal Overload chest

To complete this step, you’ll first need to obtain the bounties as directed in the space game. The Terminal Overload Key bounty requires three Terminal Overload completions, and the Terminal Rewards bounty requires that also must use a key on the chest at the end. Using this key will also grant you bonus rewards from the activity, including Neomuna weapons on rotation throughout the season.

Restore the Stargazer memorial

Once you’ve completed the previous step, you can head to the Stargazer memorial to restore the monument in the Hall of Heroes, which will offer a bit of lore so you can better understand Stargazer and the history of Neomuna.

Visit Quinn, the Archivist

You’ll then visit Quinn in the Hall of Heros, completing this quest and leading you into the Maelstrom quest.

That’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Stargazer quest. From there, you’ll complete the Maelstrom quest and then the Destiny 2 Bluejay quest, in a mission to eventually earn the Winterbite exotic glaive from the Destiny 2 Lightfall exotics list. Be sure to check out our guide to the Destiny 2 Strand subclass guide, too, to ensure you’re taking advantage of everything the multiplayer game has to offer in its most recent expansion.