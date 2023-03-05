Destiny 2 Swarmers exotic guide – how to get the Warlock leg armour

How do you get the Destiny 2 Swarmers exotic Warlock leg armour? Swarmers are a hot new Warlock exotic leveraging the Strand Darkness-based subclass to make some of the most powerful builds in Lightfall. If you’re a Warlock main, you won’t want to miss the chance to get these powerful exotic armour pieces.

And, while it’s worth the work to earn these Destiny 2 season 20 exotic armour pieces, it may not be easy, depending on your Destiny 2 skill level. Luckily, we have a few tips to help you earn these powerful pieces of gear in the FPS game to add to your favourite Warlock Broodweaver loadout in Lightfall.

How to get Destiny 2 Swarmers

To get Destiny 2 Swamers, you must complete all missions in the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty. Upon finishing, you can choose an exotic armour piece for your class, with the Swarmers being the pick for the Warlock class. Completing all missions in the Destiny 2 Lightfall mission list on Legendary may be difficult as it depends on your skill level.

If you’re not a seasoned Destiny 2 player, the Legendary Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign may be challenging. Although these missions have a recommended power level to play them, Bungie also caps your power for these missions, so the enemies will always have a natural advantage over you, no matter your power level. You can enlist the help of fellow Guardians to assist you with the Legendary campaign, but note that difficulty does scale with missions in the Legendary Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, making enemies more challenging to kill when there are more players in your fireteam.

If you’re hungry for the Swarmers, another option is to complete the entirety of the campaign on normal difficulty and then return to play through the missions on Legendary once you’re familiar with what’s expected of you. By then, you’ll also have been able to earn the Destiny 2 Deterministic Chaos exotic Void machine gun, the Destiny 2 Final Warning Strand sidearm, and the Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm catalyst to assist you with the more challenging version of the campaign.

If you’re still struggling to earn the Destiny 2 Swarmers, don’t sweat it, as you can also earn them from Master Lost Sectors. However, they are a random drop based on RNG rather than a guaranteed drop, so you may have to play through the daily Lost Sector several times when leg armour is on rotation to earn them.

Destiny 2 Swarmers – overview

As the first Warlock exotic armour piece to leverage the Destiny 2 Strand subclass, Destiny 2 Swarmers are one of the most potent pieces of Warlock armour players can get right now.

These include an exotic perk called Swarmers, which the Destiny 2 team describes with the following:

Swarmers: Destroying a Tangle spawns a Threadling. Your Threadlings unravel targets that they damage.

Destiny 2 Strand Tangles

New with Lightfall, Strand Tangles are balls of Strand Darkness energy that will appear when you or another Guardian defeat an enemy impacted by a Strand debuff. These debuffs are suspend, unravel, and sever.

Suspend: Target is immobilized by Strand matter and lifted into the air. While suspended, Guardians cannot move freely, and combatants cannot move or use weapons.

Target is immobilized by Strand matter and lifted into the air. While suspended, Guardians cannot move freely, and combatants cannot move or use weapons. Unravel: The target is permeated with Strand matter. As they take additional damage, they create projectiles that seek nearby targets.

The target is permeated with Strand matter. As they take additional damage, they create projectiles that seek nearby targets. Sever: Cuts the target’s connections to the world, significantly reducing their damage output.

Defeating a combatant with any of these debuffs will create a Tangle orb. You can then pick up and throw Strand Tangles to deal significant damage to enemies, or you can destroy them by shooting them to deal area-of-effect damage.

Some Strand weapons will also create Strand Tangles. For example, completing the Destiny 2 Quicksilver Storm Catalyst quest will mean the weapon can generate Strand Tangles on kills.

While Strand Tangles are powerful, the Swarmers Warlock exotic armour makes them even more potent.

Destiny 2 Theadlings

Destiny 2 Threadlings introduce new an all-new mechanic into the game. Threadlings are woven from Strand matter, which nearby targets and attacks them, dealing damage. Titan Berserkers, Hunter Threadrunners and Warlock Broodweavers can equip Threadling grenades, and the Fragments Thread of Rebirth and Thread of Finality can create Threadlings for all three characters’ Strand subclasses, with Rebirth granting them on Finishers and Finality granting them on Strand final weapon blows.

However, the Broodweaver can also use its abilities to generate Threadlings. The Weaver’s Call Strand Aspect lets the Guardian weave three Threadling eggs upon their Rift cast that hatch when they hit a surface and turns any previously summoned perched Threadlings into Threadling eggs. Its Mindspun Invocation Strand Aspect weaves three Threadling eggs upon grapple or lets players consume Threadling grenades for three perched Threadlings. And, the Warlock Super, Needlestorm, shoots out needles that return as Threadlings, and perched Threadlings will deal damage as the Warlock attacks.

However, this armour piece will also allow them to spawn Threadlings via shooting Strand Tangles. Since those Threadlings unravel additional enemies, his has the potential to create an endless cycle of Strand Tangles and Threadlings.

While the armour piece doesn’t require the player to use the Strand to take advantage of its mechanics, it certainly complements them and allows Warlocks to make even better use of Strand Aspects and Fragments.

While the armour piece doesn't require the player to use the Strand to take advantage of its mechanics, it certainly complements them and allows Warlocks to make even better use of Strand Aspects and Fragments.