Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Legend difficulty causes player frustrations

The Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Legend difficulty mission gives casual players much more of a challenge than they bargained for, according to a Reddit post with more than 1.5k upvotes. Response to the ongoing Destiny 2 questline comes amid concerns related to difficulty that have impacted the FPS game since Lightfall’s launch. The Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Exotic glaive mission is titled ‘//node.ovrd.AVALON//’, more commonly called ‘Avalon’, and Guardians are required to complete it to obtain the Vexcalibur catalysts.

Redditor ‘Ancop’ posted about their experience on the DestinyTheGame subreddit, where they also shared a screenshot showing 23 deaths and more than 1000 kills stemming from the activity. The player also shares their loadout, which included “god rolled Cataclysm, Witherhoard and MW crafted Mini-Tool, full MM Artificie armor with Loreley, stacked on everything that makes you survive more, solar resistance, emergency reinforment, stacked on solar surge mods, orbs of power replenish health.” This should be a solid loadout for an average player engaging in challenging activities.

Replies to the original post suggest other players have also found the content too challenging. People are sharing anecdotal stories of them struggling to complete the mission, both as fireteams and as solos.

“The game should be fun and not frustrating me. Somehow Bungie does not seem to understand that,” Redditor 360GameTV added to the discussion.

“Nobody gives a [expletive] about a fraction of players abusing grapple reloads. We want to ENJOY THE GAME WE BOUGHT,” Philly_ExecChef wrote in the thread, referring to a Destiny 2 Strand subclass grapple mechanic fixed as part of yesterday’s hotfix.

One issue appears to be that players who start their activity as a full fireteam and lose a player can’t add another Guardian, contributing to more challenges with completing the Legendary mission as players get frustrated and leave the activity.

Perhaps one of the biggest problems with the Legendary mission’s difficulty is that it blocks weaker players who paid for Lightfall from accessing some content that would typically be far more accessible. Before Lightfall’s release, Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn suggested the development team would be “bringing challenge back to Destiny” in a lengthy blog post detailing difficulty changes, among other things. However, these changes seem to have contributed to players’ frustrations regarding the game’s difficulty.

Many report patrols and Legendary Lost Sectors are too challenging. The Legendary Vexcalibur mission, which people must play to unlock the catalysts for the weapon, is merely proving to be the most recent activity in which players are expressing dissatisfaction with challenge levels. While the game’s top-tier players don’t seem to struggle as much, average, casual players struggle with the content they’ve paid to play.

On the other hand, the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Contest Mode was criticised by many for being too easy, with more clears during the limited contest mode timeframe than the number of clears of all other Destiny 2 raids combined.

