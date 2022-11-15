The best Destiny 2 Void Titan builds will turn even the most average Guardians into genuine tanks. Leveraging the power of their barricades and Overshield, the Titan Void kit gives players everything they need to protect themselves and their teammates from harm while also exerting massive damage against enemies in this epic game.

Whether you’re fighting for glory in Crucible or ready to take on Oryx in the King’s Fall raid, we have a build that will allow you to take advantage of everything the Titan offers.

These Destiny 2 Void Titan builds take advantage of Aspects and Fragments, which grant players extreme character customisation flexibility. Now that Bungie has developed the Arc 3.0 and Solar 3.0 subclasses in addition to Void 3.0, it’s a great time to revisit these Void builds to see how they fare against those from the Arc and Solar overhauls. Our guides on the best Destiny 2 Void Warlock builds and Void Hunter builds have some alternative options for the other classes.

Here are the best Destiny 2 Void Titan builds for PvP and PvE:

Best Void Titan PvP build: The Bubble Titan build

The Bubble Titan build focus is to continually grant Overshield to the player and their teammates. Overshield offers massive protection against incoming damage from other players, so Overshield can mean the difference between winning or losing a 1v1.

As such, the build is practical in its approach. It relies on augmenting stats and tactics to assist in strategic PvP combat rather than maximising any specific combos that would be more useful in helping clear endgame PvE content. Put another way, this build is less about chaining attacks, which can be challenging in PvP, but is instead about maximising Titan stats while ensuring several layers of protection via Overshields and other opportunities for health regeneration.

Class: Sentinel

Ward of Dawn: Creates a dome protecting the player and your allies. Passing through Ward of Dawn grants players and allies a temporary weapon damage increase. While Sentinel Shield rewards individual aggression, Ward of Dawn helps protect and buff the team as a whole.

Essential stats

100 Recovery.

100 Resilience.

100 Discipline.

Class abilities

Grenade: Preferred type, but Vortex or Spike are recommended.

Preferred type, but Vortex or Spike are recommended. Class ability: Towering barricade, a tall wall that protects the player and allies. Rally barricades will increase weapon damage for you and your allies, but the damage is not significant enough to make it preferable in PvP.

Towering barricade, a tall wall that protects the player and allies. Jump: Preferred option.

Preferred option. Melee: Preferred option.

Aspects

Bastion (1 Fragment slot): Cast your Super to grant Overshield to nearby allies. Casting your Barricade grants Overshield to yourself and nearby allies and empowers it, enabling it to slowly regenerate the Overshield of allies bunkering behind it and extend their Overshield duration. This is another opportunity for players to leverage Overshield to protect their teammates.

(1 Fragment slot): Cast your Super to grant Overshield to nearby allies. Casting your Barricade grants Overshield to yourself and nearby allies and empowers it, enabling it to slowly regenerate the Overshield of allies bunkering behind it and extend their Overshield duration. Controlled Demolition (2 Fragment slots): Hitting a target with a Void ability or a Volatile explosion makes them Volatile. Further damage to a Volatile target causes them to explode. It grants you and your nearby allies health when Volatile targets explode near you.

Fragments

Echo of Instability: Defeating targets with grenades grants Volatile Rounds to Void weapons. +10 Strength.

Defeating targets with grenades grants Volatile Rounds to Void weapons. +10 Strength. Echo of Remnants: Grenade effects have increased duration.

Grenade effects have increased duration. Echo of Dilation: Sneak faster and gain enhanced radar resolution when crouched. +10 Mobility, +10 Intellect The main purpose of this Fragment is to increase the other stats since your character will have many points in Recovery, Resilience, and Discipline.

Sneak faster and gain enhanced radar resolution when crouched. +10 Mobility, +10 Intellect

Exotic armour

This build isn’t contingent on any specific armour piece, but you will want to equip something that will give you a notable advantage in PvP. Try the following:

Antaeus Wards: Projectiles bounce when sliding. This includes rockets and some Supers. Alternatively, try Peacekeepers (if using a submachine gun): Reloads stowed submachine guns and readies them instantly. Improves movement and submachine gun handling while wielding one. They also provide a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness stat of submachine guns.

Projectiles bounce when sliding. This includes rockets and some Supers.

Armour mods

This PvP build prioritises maximising a Guardian’s stats to ensure they’re able to take significant damage, can quickly regenerate health, and continually throw grenades to make enemies Volatile and eventually explode. When opposing Guardians explode near you, you and your nearby allies will also regenerate health.

In this case, you’ll want to apply your mods so that, as much as possible, you’re pushing toward maximum stats on Recovery, Resilience, and Discipline.

However, we also recommend the following mods:

Radiant Light: Casting your Super causes nearby allies to become Charged with Light. +20 Strength when socketed with another Arc mod on this armour piece or when the player has another Arc Charged with Light mod equipped on any armour piece. The primary reason for this option is the strength increase, though your allies will benefit from it, helping the overall team.

Casting your Super causes nearby allies to become Charged with Light. +20 Strength when socketed with another Arc mod on this armour piece or when the player has another Arc Charged with Light mod equipped on any armour piece. High-energy Fire: Charged with Light grants a bonus to weapon damage, but each defeated enemy consumes a stack of Charged with Light.

Charged with Light grants a bonus to weapon damage, but each defeated enemy consumes a stack of Charged with Light. Powerful Friends: When you become Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light. +20 Mobility The primary benefit of this increased Mobility, but your teammates will also benefit from you becoming Charged with Light, just as they’ll also benefit from you casting your Super with Radiant Light above.

When you become Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light. +20 Mobility Quick Charge: Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating enemies with Fusion Rifles or Shotguns. This Arc Charged with Light mod combines with Radiant Light to grant the mod’s bonus to Strength.

Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating enemies with Fusion Rifles or Shotguns.

Weapons

While this build is not contingent upon any specific weapons, meta weapons such as No Time to Explain, Hawkmoon, and Funnelweb if using Peacekeepers, are strong options.

You’ll also want to use a Shotgun or a Fusion Rifle (or both) to take advantage of Quick Charge.

Best Titan Void PvP build: The Volatile Light build

Suffice it to say that the best Titan Void builds out there take advantage of the Heart of Inmost Light. Paired with Void elemental wells, the player will have a constant stream of abilities, which they can then combo and chain to make them an ultra-powerful force.

Though this build does leverage Overshield, it centres around Devour and Volatile Rounds. This potent build requires a player to use Void weapons, which means it may not be perfect for all activities. Still, it’s an extremely powerful option in most PvE situations where it’s crucial to deal damage and clear ads as quickly as possible.

Class: Sentinel

Ward of Dawn: Creates a dome protecting the player and your allies. Passing through Ward of Dawn grants players and allies a temporary weapon damage increase. While Sentinel Shield rewards individual aggression, Ward of Dawn helps protect and buff the team as a whole.

Essential stats

100 Strength.

100 Resilience.

100 Discipline.

Class abilities

Grenade: Vortex grenade.

Vortex grenade. Class ability: Rally Barricade, which buffs DPS and grants damage resistance.

Rally Barricade, which buffs DPS and grants damage resistance. Jump: Player’s preferred option.

Player’s preferred option. Melee: Player’s preferred option, but Shield Bash is recommended.

Aspects

Bastion (1 Fragment slot): Cast your Super to grant Overshield to nearby allies. Casting your Barricade grants Overshield to yourself and nearby allies and empowers it, enabling it to slowly regenerate the Overshield of allies bunkering behind it and extend their Overshield duration. This is another opportunity for Guardians to leverage Overshield to protect teammates.

(1 Fragment slot): Cast your Super to grant Overshield to nearby allies. Casting your Barricade grants Overshield to yourself and nearby allies and empowers it, enabling it to slowly regenerate the Overshield of allies bunkering behind it and extend their Overshield duration.

Controlled Demolition (2 Fragment slots): Hitting a target with a Void ability or a Volatile explosion makes them volatile. Further damage to a volatile target caused them to explode. It grants you and your nearby allies health when Volatile targets explode near you.

Fragments

Echo of Expulsion: Void ability final blows cause targets to explode. +10 Intellect.

Void ability final blows cause targets to explode. +10 Intellect. Echo of Instability: Defeating targets with grenades grants Volatile Rounds to your Void Weapons. +10 Strength.

Defeating targets with grenades grants Volatile Rounds to your Void Weapons. +10 Strength. Echo of Starvation: Picking up and Orb of Power grants Devour. -10 Recovery. For this portion of the build to work, you have to generate Orbs, which is why affixing the correct mods will be necessary.

Picking up and Orb of Power grants Devour. -10 Recovery.

Exotic armour

Heart of Inmost Light: With this Exotic armour piece, using an ability empowers the other two abilities. In this case, all have faster regeneration, melee and grenade do more damage, and barricades grant more hit points.

Armour mods

Mods that raise your stats are helpful for this build. You’ll also want to use the following to maximise the benefits of elemental wells:

Well of Tenacity: Picking up a Void elemental well reduces damage taken from combatants.

Picking up a Void elemental well reduces damage taken from combatants. Harmonic Siphon: Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power. Due to Echo of Starvation, this will grant you Devour.

Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power. Elemental Armaments: Weapon final blows with an elemental damage type that matches your subclass have an escalating chance to spawn an elemental well.

Weapon final blows with an elemental damage type that matches your subclass have an escalating chance to spawn an elemental well. Font of Might: Picking up an elemental well that matches your subclass type grants a bonus to weapon damage.

Picking up an elemental well that matches your subclass type grants a bonus to weapon damage. Reaping Wellmaker: After activating your class ability, your next weapon final blow on a combatant spawns a Void elemental well.

After activating your class ability, your next weapon final blow on a combatant spawns a Void elemental well. Grenade Kickstart: Gain grenade energy when the player fully expends grenade energy.

Gain grenade energy when the player fully expends grenade energy. Radiant Light: Casting your Super causes nearby allies to become Charged with Light. +20 Strength when socketed with another Arc mod on this armour piece or when the player has another Arc Charged with Light mod equipped on any armour piece. The primary reason for this option is the strength increase.

Casting your Super causes nearby allies to become Charged with Light. +20 Strength when socketed with another Arc mod on this armour piece or when the player has another Arc Charged with Light mod equipped on any armour piece.

Weapons

Be sure to equip Void weapons in your kinetic and heavy weapon slots to take advantage of Harmonic Siphon.

Further, seek out weapons with the Repulsor Brace trait, which makes Void-debuffed targets grant Overshield.

These are some of the best Destiny 2 Titan builds Guardians can make right now. While these builds highlight Titan strengths in PvP and PvE, don’t forget to experiment with Aspects, Fragments, Exotics, mods, and weapons to figure out what’s best for you. For more build ideas, read our guides to the best Destiny 2 Titan builds, the best Destiny 2 Warlock builds, and the best Destiny 2 Hunter builds to help you make it through the game’s most challenging content.