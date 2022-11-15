The best Destiny 2 Void Hunter builds put ads and opposing Guardians alike up in arms. Focusing on stealth, the Void Hunter is fun to play in raids, Crucible, seasonal activities, and everything else Destiny 2 has to offer.

Destiny 2 overhauled Void 3.0 months ago, following it up with Solar 3.0 and Arc 3.0 upgrades. However, the Void Hunter remains practical and fun to play, rendering it a favourite subclass for Hunter mains in the popular FPS game.

The following Destiny 2 Void Hunter builds use mods, Exotic armour, Aspects, and Fragments to maximise their impact. Using the power of Dodge and Invisibility, any Hunter can equip these setups. Although, our Destiny 2 Void Warlock builds and Void Titan builds may serve you well also if you fancy a different subclass.

Here are the best Destiny 2 Void Hunter builds for PvP and PvE:

Best Void Hunter PvP build: The Stealth St0mp-EES Nightstalker build

Hardcore PvP players love the Hunter class, which rewards sneaky, aggressive play and tactical mastery. This Hunter Void build takes the best facets of the Hunter class and maximises them for ultimate damage output. Hunter Guardians can quickly and effectively escape certain doom by leveraging invisibility and dodging mechanics.

While it’s fun to put together clever builds that allow players to chain their abilities, grenades, and Supers, this build is much more focused on amplifying the Void Hunter’s core skillset. As such, it looks to the St0mp-EES, which, even after a recent nerf, are still incredibly powerful as they increase sprint, slide, and double jump, improving movement mechanics in PvP. Though there are some exceptions, we’ve optimised this build for stat increases.

It also combines with Charged with Light effects, increasing weapon damage with this build.

Class: Nightstalker

Spectral Blades: Summon a pair of deadly Void blades. [Light Attack]: Perform a quick melee attack. [Heavy Attack]: Perform a heavy attack and vanish from sight.

Summon a pair of deadly Void blades.

Essential stats

100 Mobility.

High Recovery.

Class abilities

Grenade: Use your preferred option, but Vortex is recommended.

Use your preferred option, but Vortex is recommended. Class ability: An evasive dodge that also automatically reloads your weapon.

An evasive dodge that also automatically reloads your weapon. Melee: Snare bomb. Snare bomb pings enemy radar and weakens enemies on detonation, making them easier targets in PvP. When paired with Echo of Leeching, this process will start health regeneration for you and your nearby allies.

Snare bomb. Jump: Strafe Jump is faster than other jump options, and St0mp-EES only stands to improve this even more.

Aspects

Trapper’s Ambush (1 Fragment slot): Activate Quickfall to spend your melee charge and dive into the ground, creating a large smoke cloud on impact, which then dissipates. Weakens targets caught in the cloud, and allies become invisible. Your Smoke Bomb makes nearby allies invisible when it attaches to nearby surfaces or targets.

(1 Fragment slot): Activate Quickfall to spend your melee charge and dive into the ground, creating a large smoke cloud on impact, which then dissipates. Weakens targets caught in the cloud, and allies become invisible. Your Smoke Bomb makes nearby allies invisible when it attaches to nearby surfaces or targets. Vanishing Step (2 Fragment slots): Dodging makes you invisible.

Fragments

Echo of Persistence: Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield and Devour) have increased duration. -10 Mobility.

Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield and Devour) have increased duration. -10 Mobility. Echo of Dilation: While crouched, you sneak faster and gain enhanced radar resolution. +10 Mobility, +10 Intellect. While the improved movement is helpful, the primary benefit of this is the stat increase.

While crouched, you sneak faster and gain enhanced radar resolution. +10 Mobility, +10 Intellect. Echo of Leeching: Melee final blows start health regeneration for you and nearby allies. +10 Resilience. Even Hunters may not always have the opportunity to get melee kills in PvP, making Resilience the primary benefit.

Melee final blows start health regeneration for you and nearby allies. +10 Resilience.

Exotic armour

St0mp-EEs: Increase sprint speed and slide distance and improves double jump. Although these underwent a nerf that amounted to a -50 hit to the Airborne Effectiveness stat of the armour, the fact that they improve the Hunter’s jump means they remain among the most potent Hunter PvP armour options.

Increase sprint speed and slide distance and improves double jump.

Armour mods

Use mods that support the types of weapons you use in PvP. Although Bungie is constantly tweaking the weapon meta, this will generally mean hand cannons, shotguns, fusion rifles, and rocket launchers. You’ll also want to use the following:

Radiant Light: Casting your Super causes nearby allies to become Charged with Light. +20 Strength when socketed with another Arc mod on this armour piece or when the player has another Arc Charged with Light mod equipped on any armour piece. The strength increase is the primary reason you’ll want to equip this mod and socket it with either another Arc mod on this piece or an Arc Charged with Light mod on another armour piece. However, your allies will benefit from being Charged with Light each time you use your Super.

Casting your Super causes nearby allies to become Charged with Light. +20 Strength when socketed with another Arc mod on this armour piece or when the player has another Arc Charged with Light mod equipped on any armour piece. High-energy Fire: Charged with Light grants a bonus to weapon damage, and each defeated enemy consumes a stack of Charged with Light.

Charged with Light grants a bonus to weapon damage, and each defeated enemy consumes a stack of Charged with Light. Powerful Friends: When you become Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light. +20 Mobility While the primary goal of this is to enhance your mobility stat, you also stand to benefit your teammates by helping them become Charged with Light, provided they have a mod equipped that helps them make use of the buff.

When you become Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light. +20 Mobility Quick Charge: Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating enemies with Fusion Rifles or Shotguns. This Arc Charged with Light mod combines with Radiant Light to grant the strength bonus.

Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating enemies with Fusion Rifles or Shotguns.

Weapons

Though this build doesn’t rely on specific weapons, you’ll want to try to equip Shotguns and Linear Fusion Rifles to take advantage of Quick Charge to allow you and your allies to become Charged with Light. This particularly holds true in PvP settings such as Crucible, where you can rapidly get a lot of enemy kills.

Best Hunter Void PvE build: The Infinite Invisibility Nightstalker build

Many Destiny 2 players believe that, even with the Arc and Solar updates after the Void elemental subclass rework, Void remains the most powerful subclass element in the game. While all have their places, Void, in particular, has numerous synergies that make it incredibly easy to chain abilities, Supers, grenades, and weapon kills for maximum DPS.

With the Hunter class, players can set up their Void characters to cycle invisibility, which means they’ll constantly be able to avoid enemies and escape damage from powerful enemies. But this build takes invisibility even further, supercharging it with Aspects, Fragments, and Exotics. Although we’ve discussed a similar base build before in our guide covering the best Destiny 2 Hunter builds, we’ve amended the build taking into account suggestions from YouTuber Plunderthabooty, who adds a powerful Exotic weapon to add to this lethal combo.

With this build, Invisibility will also cause a 35% damage buff, so it’s essential to keep chaining it as much as possible.

Class: Nightstalker – Shadowshot – Moebius Quiver

Moebius Quiver: Tether enemies to anchor, weakening and suppressing them. Fire two volleys of arrows that seek nearby targets. Shadowshot makes targets volatile and increases damage to tethered targets. Defeating tethered targets grants Orbs of Power.

Essential stats

100+ Resilience

100+ Mobility

Masterwork your armour to maximise Power Level and armour stats, and improve these numbers by equipping mods that increase specific stats.

Class abilities

Suppressor Grenade: Explosive grenade suppresses enemies and prevents them from using abilities for a short time.

Explosive grenade suppresses enemies and prevents them from using abilities for a short time. Marksman’s Dodge: Dodge performs an evasive manoeuvre with a steady hand. Dodging automatically reloads your weapon. This has a slightly faster cooldown time than Gambler’s Dodge, which helps cycle Invisibility.

Dodge performs an evasive manoeuvre with a steady hand. Dodging automatically reloads your weapon. Triple Jump: Preferred option.

Preferred option. Snare Bomb: Throw a smoke bomb, which attaches to enemy surfaces and pings enemy radar. Weakens targets on detonation.

Aspects

Vanishing Step: Dodging makes the player invisible.

Dodging makes the player invisible. Stylish Executioner: Defeating a weakened, suppressed, or volatile target grants invisibility and truesight. Your next melee attack while invisible weakens the target. With truesight , enemies are shaded and pulse red through walls.

Defeating a weakened, suppressed, or volatile target grants invisibility and truesight. Your next melee attack while invisible weakens the target.

Fragments

Echo of Persistence: Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield and Devour) have increased duration. -10 Mobility.

Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield and Devour) have increased duration. -10 Mobility. Echo of Instability: Defeating targets with grenades grants Volatile Rounds to your Void Weapons. +10 Strength.

Defeating targets with grenades grants Volatile Rounds to your Void Weapons. +10 Strength. Echo of Undermining: Your Void grenades weaken targets. -20 Discipline.

Your Void grenades weaken targets. -20 Discipline. Echo of Obscurity: Finisher final blows grant invisibility. +10 Recovery If working toward more challenging activities, use Echo of Starvation instead: Picking up and Orb of Power grants Devour. -10 Recovery.

Finisher final blows grant invisibility. +10 Recovery

Exotic armour

Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk: Gain a bonus to weapon damage after emerging from being invisible. When invisible and you defeat an enemy with a finisher, you and your allies gain a reserve overshield and improved class ability regeneration. You can deploy reserve overshields using your class ability.

Armour mods

Reaping Wellmaker: Upon activating your Class Ability, the next weapon final blow spawns a Void elemental well.

Upon activating your Class Ability, the next weapon final blow spawns a Void elemental well. Harmonic Siphon: Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power. Due to Echo of Starvation, this will grant you Devour.

Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power. Dynamo: Reduces Super Ability cooldown when using class ability near targets.

Reduces Super Ability cooldown when using class ability near targets. Bountiful Wells: Elemental well mods now stack, spawning additional wells for each copy of the mod equipped. Place as many of these as possible, as they will allow you to stack buffs.

Elemental well mods now stack, spawning additional wells for each copy of the mod equipped. Well of Utility: Picking up a Void elemental well grants you additional class ability energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase this effect.

Picking up a Void elemental well grants you additional class ability energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase this effect. Utility Kickstart: When class ability energy is expended, gain class ability energy.

When class ability energy is expended, gain class ability energy. Font of Might: Picking up an elemental well that matches your subclass energy grants a bonus to weapon damage.

Picking up an elemental well that matches your subclass energy grants a bonus to weapon damage. Powerful Friends: When you become Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light. +20 Mobility The primary benefit of this is increased Mobility, but your teammates will also benefit from you becoming Charged with Light.

When you become Charged with Light, nearby allies also become Charged with Light. +20 Mobility

Weapons

Void weapons will make the strongest possible version of this build due to Echo of Instability. However, the following weapon can make the build even stronger.

Collective Obligation: This Void pulse rifle from the Vow of the Disciple Raid leeches Void debuffs when damaging targets that are suppressed, weakened, or volatile. You can then alternate the weapon action to apply the same leeched debuffs. Additionally, it automatically reloads when a player gains Devour, a Void overshield or becomes invisible. With this build, Void leech will also cause a 20% damage increase when active.

This Void pulse rifle from the Vow of the Disciple Raid leeches Void debuffs when damaging targets that are suppressed, weakened, or volatile. You can then alternate the weapon action to apply the same leeched debuffs. Additionally, it automatically reloads when a player gains Devour, a Void overshield or becomes invisible.

These Destiny 2 Hunter Void builds are extremely powerful, but there’s no limit to what you can do in terms of tweaking and customising these kits to fit your specific playstyles. If you enjoy switching up your character classes from time to time, you’ll also want to check out our best Destiny 2 Titan builds and best Destiny 2 Warlock builds for more ideas about how to build a character that will destroy all your enemies with ease.