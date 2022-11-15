Best Destiny 2 Void Warlock builds for PvP and PvE

The best Destiny 2 Void Warlock builds will have your Guardian taking down anyone who steps near them. The Void elemental class has some of the most powerful builds in the game within, and as a result, is a popular pick for the Warlock across all modes.

Destiny 2 introduced its Void 3.0 overhaul into the FPS game several seasons ago, and even though it has since introduced its Solar 3.0 and Arc 3.0 overhauls, many players agree that the Void elemental class can offer players some of the most powerful builds in the game.

These Void Warlock builds leverage the power of Aspects and Fragments, which Bungie introduced for the Void elemental subclass as part of its subclass overhaul at the launch of The Witch Queen expansion. But, with recent weapon balancing, more weapons in the loot pool, and the introduction of counters via the Arc and Solar overhauls, now is a good time to revisit the Warlock Void elemental subclass. Although it’s worth noting if you’re open to trying Void builds for the other subclasses, our Destiny 2 Void Hunter builds and Void Titan builds guides are what you’ll be looking for.

Here are the Voidlock builds dominating the meta:

Best Void Warlock PvP build: The Secant Sharpshooter build

The purpose of this build is to leverage the power of the Secant Filaments exotic armour. These grant Devour with the player’s Empowering Rift class ability, making the armour pieces some of the strongest to align directly with the Void 3.0 overhaul.

With the Empowering Rift now granting Devour, you’ll pair it with the Child of the Old Gods aspect, which gives a Void Soul that accelerates health regen as long as you get kills. Further, Feed the Void means defeating players with Void abilities will also grant Devour, which means all final blows restore health and extend Devour. This means that as long as you can keep your Class Ability charging quickly and getting kills with Void abilities, you’ll continue to syphon health from those kills, making it extremely tough to keep you down in PvP.

This is a slightly modified approach to a build shared by YouTuber CammyCakes Gaming. It’s an excellent build that rewards aggressive play because your kills will continually restore health, meaning you’ll often have an advantage in 1v1s.

Class: Voidwalker

Nova Bomb: Cataclysm Nova bomb travels slowly and seeks targets, and detonations shatter into smaller projectiles.



Essential stats

100 Recovery.

Class abilities

Grenade: Vortex grenade.

Vortex grenade. Class ability: Empowering Rift is necessary to trigger the Exotic perk. This rift increases weapon damage for all inside it by 20%.

Empowering Rift is necessary to trigger the Exotic perk. This rift increases weapon damage for all inside it by 20%. Jump: Blink, as it makes it more difficult for enemies to land shots while airborne.

Blink, as it makes it more difficult for enemies to land shots while airborne. Melee: Preferred option.

Aspects

Child of the Old Gods (2 Fragment slots): Cast your rift to create a Void Soul. When you damage a target with a weapon, your Void Soul flies to them and drains them, doing damage and weakening them. Because you have Empowering Rift equipped, when a target is being drained, you are granted health (if running empowering rift). Defeating a target being drained by your Void Soul grants class ability energy. This will accelerate the rate at which you can once again use your Empowering Rift to keep the cycle going.

(2 Fragment slots):

Feed the Void (2 Fragment slots): Defeat a target with a Void ability to activate Devour. While Devour is active, final blows restore health and extend Devour.

Fragments

Echo of Harvest: Defeating weakened targets with precision final blows will create an Orb of Power. -10 Intellect.

Defeating weakened targets with precision final blows will create an Orb of Power. -10 Intellect. Echo of Undermining: Your Void grenades weaken targets. -20 Discipline.

Your Void grenades weaken targets. -20 Discipline. Echo of Persistence: Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield and Devour) have increased duration. -10 Mobility.

Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield and Devour) have increased duration. -10 Mobility. Echo of Starvation: Picking up and Orb of Power grants Devour. -10 Recovery.

Exotic armour

Secant Filaments: Your Empowering Rift grants Devour.

Armour mods

Use mods that support the types of weapons you use in PvP. For seasoned players, this will often mean prioritising hand cannons, shotguns, and rocket launchers. You’ll also want to use the following:

Well of Tenacity: Picking up a Void elemental well reduces damage taken from combatants.

Picking up a Void elemental well reduces damage taken from combatants. Harmonic Siphon: Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power.

Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power. Elemental Ordinance: Defeating a combatant with a grenade spawns an elemental well that matches your subclass energy type. This is how you will get the Void elemental wells that will reduce damage from enemies, which is another powerful perk when paired with the health buffs from Devour.

Elemental Armaments: Weapon final blows with elemental damage type that matches your subclass have an escalating chance to spawn an elemental well. Provides another opportunity to spawn elemental wells.

Defeating a combatant with a grenade spawns an elemental well that matches your subclass energy type. Swift Charge: Gain Charged with Light after rapidly defeating combatants with pulse rifles, sidearms, or submachine guns.

Gain Charged with Light after rapidly defeating combatants with pulse rifles, sidearms, or submachine guns. High-energy Fire: Charged with Light grants a bonus to weapon damage, but each defeated enemy consumes a stack of Charged with Light. When paired with Swift Charge, you should be able to create a cycle that continues to grant Charged with Light and weapon bonuses in a cycle.

Charged with Light grants a bonus to weapon damage, but each defeated enemy consumes a stack of Charged with Light. Taking Charge: Become Charged with Light by picking up Orbs of Power. Recall that with the specific aspects equipped, your grenades weaken enemies and killing weakened enemies with precision hits grants orbs. This will give you even more opportunities to become Charged with Light to keep the cycle going.

Become Charged with Light by picking up Orbs of Power.

Weapons

To take advantage of the Harmonic Siphon mod, you’ll want to try to equip kinetic and heavy weapons that match your subclass type, which in this case would be Void. You’ll also want to use weapons that grant opportunities for precision kills to take advantage of the effects of Echo of Harvest. To trigger Swift Charge, you’ll want to have a pulse rifle, sidearm, or submachine gun equipped as you’ll become Charged with Light when you defeat opposing Guardians with them. While Bungie is continually tweaking individual weapons, weapon classes, and perks, your favourite god-roll hand cannons, shotguns, and sniper rifles are also typically strong options.

Best Void Warlock PvP build: The Violent Void Vortex build

As a Voidwalker, vortex grenades can be extremely powerful. This build leverages Contraverse Hold, which causes players to resist incoming damage when charging their void grenade. It also makes void grenades return grenade energy on hit. With the benefits of Chaos Accelerant, which lets players overcharge their grenades to make them much deadlier, it’s great for taking our hordes of ads. The Echo of Remnants aspect increases the grenades’ duration.

It also provides several ways to earn elemental wells to help you continue regenerating your class ability. The build takes a cue from builds from YouTubers Divide and PlunderthaBooty. Plunder offers a modified take on a similar core build.

Class: Voidwalker

Nova Bomb: Cataclysm Nova bomb travels slowly and seeks targets, and detonations shatter into smaller projectiles.



Essential stats

100 Resilience.

100 Discipline.

Class abilities

Grenade: Vortex grenade.

Vortex grenade. Class ability: Healing Rift, which heals the Guardian and allies that are in it.

Healing Rift, which heals the Guardian and allies that are in it. Jump: Player’s preferred option.

Player’s preferred option. Melee: Preferred option.

Aspects

Chaos Accelerant (1 Fragment slot): Grenade press: Hold grenade throw button to overcharge your grenade, making it deadlier and more effective. Vortex grenade modification: Increases the size and duration of the explosion and pulls in targets. Players have described these grenades as “mini-Nova Bombs.”

(1 Fragment slot): Feed the Void (2 Fragment slots): Defeat a target with a Void ability to activate Devour. While Devour is active, final blows restore health and extend Devour.

Fragments

Echo of Expulsion: Void ability final blows cause targets to explode. +10 Intellect.

Void ability final blows cause targets to explode. +10 Intellect. Echo of Remnants: Your lingering grenade effects (Vortex, Wall, Spike, and Axion Bolt) have increased duration.

Your lingering grenade effects (Vortex, Wall, Spike, and Axion Bolt) have increased duration. Echo of Persistence: Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield and Devour) have increased duration. -10 Mobility.

Exotic armour

Contraverse Hold: Players will resist incoming damage when charging their void grenade, and charged void grenades return grenade energy on hit.

Armour mods

Mods that raise your stats are helpful for this build. You’ll also want to use the following to maximise the benefits of elemental wells:

Well of Tenacity: Picking up a Void elemental well reduces damage taken from combatants.

Picking up a Void elemental well reduces damage taken from combatants. Harmonic Siphon: Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power.

Rapid weapon final blows with damage matching your subclass type create an Orb of Power. Elemental Ordinance: Defeating a combatant with a grenade spawns an elemental well that matches your subclass energy type. This is how you will get the Void elemental wells that will reduce damage from enemies, which is another powerful perk when paired with the health buffs from Devour.

Defeating a combatant with a grenade spawns an elemental well that matches your subclass energy type. Elemental Armaments: Weapon final blows with elemental damage type that matches your subclass have an escalating chance to spawn an elemental well. Provides another opportunity to spawn elemental wells.

Weapon final blows with elemental damage type that matches your subclass have an escalating chance to spawn an elemental well. Font of Might: Picking up an elemental well that matches your subclass type grants a bonus to weapon damage.

Picking up an elemental well that matches your subclass type grants a bonus to weapon damage. Reaping Wellmaker: After activating your class ability, your next weapon final blow on a combatant spawns a Void elemental well.

After activating your class ability, your next weapon final blow on a combatant spawns a Void elemental well. Well of Utility: Picking up a Void elemental well grants you additional class ability energy. Multiple copies of this mod increase this effect.

Weapons

Be sure to equip Void weapons in your kinetic and heavy weapon slots to take advantage of Harmonic Siphon.

You’ll always want to adjust their Destiny 2 Warlock builds to grant the maximum benefit, so you can always experiment with fragments and armour mods to figure out what’s best for you. For additional fresh ideas, see our best Destiny 2 Warlock builds, our best Destiny 2 Titan builds, and our best Destiny 2 Hunter builds. We also have a guide for developing the best Destiny 2 builds in general, with some insights on what to look for and expect.