Diablo 2: Resurrected PTR testing “pretty big” feature soon

A “pretty big” feature is set to arrive on the Diablo 2: Resurrected PTR soon, following the end of the RPG game’s current ladder season. As the spiritually eldest (active) child in the family, Diablo 2 has felt a little left out in the cold lately in light of Diablo 3 season 27 release date news, a Diablo Immortal roguelike event added as part of the lastest major patch, and an update on the plans for the Diablo 4 season pass and microtransactions.

As the previous ladder season for Diablo II: Resurrected comes to a close, community manager PezRadar has taken to the forums to share news of Blizzard’s upcoming plans for the remaster of one of the best fantasy games. Responding to a post querying what is next in line for the game, PezRadar says, “I know it has been a bit quiet on the D2R front especially this week as all other Diablo titles have had some sort of news.”

However, he reassures that the team is “hoping to share some news about the PTR next week.” Acknowledging that Diablo 2: resurrected has fallen “a bit outside our windows we were aiming for with ladder seasons,” he teases that “the team is working on a feature they would like to test in PTR that is pretty big.” Apparently, the team is hopeful that it’ll be ready to share next week, but wants to ensure that accurate feedback can be collected before it goes live.

This has of course led to much speculation as to what the feature might be. Some of the ideas that users are guessing at include shared stash tabs (or specific tabs for currency, gems, or runes), online to offline character migration, a mail system, a loot filter, a proper in-game trading platform or auction house, and tweaks to TCP/IP settings to enable easier single player connection. Some other users are guessing at more advanced features such as crossplay or an actual content pack, but acknowledge that these might be even bigger than the suggestion.

Some other users, however, are worried that something is going to break as a result of the new feature – pointing to the changes to lobby chat and to systems including FHR (Faster Hit Rate) and FBR (Faster Block Rate) that left a segment of the playerbase unhappy.

If you’re planning to dive in and check out the new update for yourself, check out our guide to the best Diablo 2: Resurrected classes. A recent Diablo 2: Resurrected patch improves Horadric cubes, following the first major update to Diablo 2 class balance in 12 years. We’ve also got the best games like Diablo on PC, if you’re looking for something else to satiate your loot lust.