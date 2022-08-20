Diablo 3 season 26 end date and season 27 release date

Blizzard has announced the Diablo 3 season 26 end date for late August, and when we can expect Diablo 3 season 27 to begin. With some fans of the fantasy game series and multiple prominent Diablo community members deciding to quit Diablo Immortal in the wake of its microtransactions and events schedule, many of them are returning to Blizzard’s previous RPG game ahead of the Diablo 3 season 27 release date.

The new seasonal update has players excited for it after PTR testing ran throughout July. The most prominent feature of season 27 is a new item called Angelic Crucibles. These can be used to ‘sanctify’ any of your equippable legendary items – a special process which automatically applies perfect ancient-level stats on the item’s affixes, and also adds a unique class-specific power from a list of three options per class.

Among the highlights from the PTR have been the Barbarian’s Hammer of the Ancients, which has proven incredible for both solo and group play. Necromancer’s Death Nova has also proven very strong, as has the Monk’s new Wave of Light sanctified power. Witch Doctor’s Bogadile build has also been popular with its ability to deal vast damage in a coordinated group using the Mundunugu’s Regalia set.

Also very powerful in the PTR is the new Guardian’s set armour, which gives players double the main stat bonuses from all equipped items for wearing just two pieces – making it a great set to wear early on in the season, where most of your stats are going to come from your gear. As your paragon rank increases, the bonuses will become less dramatic, but it’s still a great option for early on or for players who are just looking to play more casually without grinding up to the highest levels.

When does Diablo III season 26 end and Diablo III season 27 begin?

Diablo III season 26 ends on August 21. There will be five days of downtime following this, and then the Diablo III season 27 start date is August 26 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (August 27 at 1am BST) – at which point you can jump in and check out Diablo III season 27 for yourself.

The Diablo 4 release date is still a way off, so now is the perfect time to hop back into Blizzard’s last PC-first action-RPG game. If Diablo Immortal is more your speed, we’ve got all the best Diablo Immortal legendary items and a Diablo Immortal class tier list to help you get the most out of your time in Westmarch.