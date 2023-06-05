How to get Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigils

Trying to find Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigils? Abstruse Sigils are a special type of crafting material that can only be obtained by salvaging specific items at a Blacksmith. These crafting materials allow you to make integral changes to your class’ aspects, as well as provide an upgrade to several of your gear pieces.

Our Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigils guide highlights where you can acquire this crafting material and precisely what you can do with it in the RPG game. It’s also important to remember that the Baleful Fragments and Coiling Wards are core components when tackling the Diablo 4 endgame, so be sure to check out those guides when you’re finished with this one.

Where to Find Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigils come from salvaging legendary rings and amulets. This can be done by interacting with a Blacksmith in any major town or village.

Upon talking to the Blacksmith, the first tab you see has the Salvage command. Simply choose the legendary ring or amulet that you want to dismantle, and you’ll receive this crafting material, including others that are of lower rarity. However, compared to weapons and armor that unlock new designs, there are no transmogrification options for your accessories and jewelry, even when salvaged.

Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigil uses and functions

Knowing that the Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigil is obtained via salvaged accessories, we can expect that this is also used to improve other amulets and rings. This process is somewhat of a mini-crafting loop. Amulets and rings that you get rid of yield materials, which are then used on those that are viable in the long run.

These are the two major uses and functions of Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4:

Legendary Accessory Upgrades – Unlike weapons and armors that are upgraded via the Blacksmith, your rings and amulets require the Jeweler NPC instead. Visit a Jeweler NPC in any major town, and check the last tab. The higher-tier upgrades that further increase an item’s power will also require Abstruse Sigils.

– Unlike weapons and armors that are upgraded via the Blacksmith, your rings and amulets require the Jeweler NPC instead. Visit a Jeweler NPC in any major town, and check the last tab. The higher-tier upgrades that further increase an item’s power will also require Abstruse Sigils. Legendary Aspect Imprinting – Legendary Aspects in the Codex of Power are imprinted on other items via the Occultist NPC. However, these tend to have restrictions when it comes to the item slot. As such, if you imprint a perk or aspect to an amulet or ring, it will require Abstruse Sigils.

That does it for our Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigils guide.