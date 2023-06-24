Where to find Diablo 4 Andariel’s Visage

How do you get Andariel’s Visage in Diablo 4? Andariel’s Visage is one of the six rarest items in the Blizzard game. As it isn’t class-specific, it’s a highly sought after item and gives players the change to trigger a poison nova which applies devastating poison damage over time to any enemies within your reach.

Finding Andariel’s Visage in Diablo 4 isn’t going to be easy, though. As a unique item, it is the highest of all the rarity levels and you’ll need to equip your best build if you have any hope of finding it throughout the endgame activities. Choose your favorite of the Diablo 4 classes, strap in, and we’ll tell you how to find Andariel’s Visage.

Diablo 4 Andariel’s Visage location

To find Andariel’s Visage, your character needs to be level 85 or higher. It’ll drop as a random item or inside a chest in World Tier Four: Torment. To have the best chance of finding it, complete endgame content such as Helltide events and Nightmare dungeons.

This was confirmed in a tweet from Adam Jackson, the lead class designer of Diablo 4, who listed Andariel’s Visage among the six rarest items in the game, mentioning that they’ll always drop at 820 item power.

As with the other unique items in Diablo 4, farming endgame activities in the hopes of getting Andariel’s Visage to drop will take some time and luck. If you’re new to endgame content, why not read our guides on how to unlock the highest world tiers and how to survive Helltide events. Be prepared for the grind to take many hours, but hopefully with persistence you can equip Andariel’s Visage in your helm slot before too long.

Diablo 4 Andariel’s Visage stats

Here are the stats for Andariel’s Visage:

820 Item power

1,025 Armor

+16 All stats

+9.2% Attack speed

+2.0% Life steal

+36.5% Poison resistance

Lucky hit: Up to a 19% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 10,077 Poisoning damage over five seconds to enemies in the area.

Andariel’s Visage will only drop at 820 Item power, as with the other five rarest uniques in the game, and it is account bound – so no trading.

The item’s description reads, “The horrific whispers of the Maiden of Anguish flicker through your mind, pushing you ever closer to madness…”.

After obtaining the Andariel’s Visage helm, you might want to think about a respec of your build, especially for Rogue classes who might want to lean into its powerful poison properties and equip some poison imbuements. You should also brush up on the Sacred and Ancestral items in the game.