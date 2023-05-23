Diablo 4 item rarity levels – colors and affixes explained

Confused about Diablo 4 item rarity? Not all items are created equal in Diablo 4, and there’s a lot of loot to sift through on your journey across Sanctuary. Thankfully, Blizzard has continued Diablo’s long-standing tradition of splitting items into tiers of color-coded rarity, a system that’s withstood the test of time – and one which you’ve likely seen crop up in many other games.

Equipment is a core component of Diablo 4, and the rarity of your weapons and armor is directly tied to your progression in the hellish ARPG. We’ve grouped the Diablo 4 rarity levels by their corresponding color, along with the number of affixes you can expect to find at each tier. We highly recommend pairing this with our primer to the Diablo 4 loot system, which delves into item effects, runewords, and more. If you’d prefer to keep things simple, here’s the lowdown on Diablo 4 rarity levels ahead of the release date which is right around the corner.

Diablo 4 item rarity

Here are the Diablo 4 item rarity levels and their corresponding colors:

Normal – White

– White Magic – Blue

– Blue Rare – Yellow

– Yellow Legendary – Orange

– Orange Unique – Gold

While item rarity is generally a good shorthand for what items are better than others, it’s worth bearing in mind that the value of your items doesn’t always correspond to the color ascribed to them. You might find an item that falls lower on the loot tier system includes modifiers that better complement your build, so be sure to choose wisely at higher levels.

Normal

You’re most likely to find items of Normal rarity during your first few hours exploring through Sanctuary. They don’t have any unique or variable properties besides a basic stat boost, which is just enough to keep you alive until something better drops. In our experience, you should quickly outstrip any Normal items you have equipped after tackling a few cellars and dungeons – at which point, they’re best used to either sell or salvage.

Magic

Magic items are the next on the rung of Diablo 4 rarity levels. If you’re new to Diablo, don’t be fooled by the name – these items aren’t restricted to spellcasters and can be used to bolster even the scrappiest Diablo 4 Barbarian build. Not only do they have higher stats than their Normal counterparts, Magic items can also include up to two affixes, introducing a degree of variability as you begin to work your way to the Diablo 4 max level cap.

Rare

We consider Rare items to be the awkward teen phase of the Diablo 4 item rarity levels since they primarily serve as a stepping stone between Magic and Legendary items. They can include between two to six affixes depending on the drop, so the overall value of this rarity varies wildly – but it’s generally safe to assume they’re a cut above your Magic alternatives. You can expect to acquire Rare items when completing side quests, dungeons, or other activities that can increase your Diablo 4 Renown.

Legendary

Legendary items are some of the most coveted in Sanctuary, and the rarity you should be looking to kit yourself out in while approaching the Diablo 4 endgame. They include four regular affixes along with an additional Legendary affix that’s significantly more powerful than its fellows. Legendaries typically drop while clearing Strongholds or after defeating powerful bosses. It’s also worth mentioning that both Legendary and Unique items are bound to your account, so don’t expect to trade high-value gear between your pals in Diablo 4 multiplayer.

Unique

Unique items are finally making their long-awaited return from Diablo 2. This rarity level includes “build-around items with completely fixed affixes, heavily thematic and usually class-specific powers, and distinctive look”, as described in Blizzard’s blog post – though we’ve encountered a few generic drops that can be equipped by all classes.

As their name indicates, each Unique item comes with its own unique effect that can enhance your class abilities. While only one Unique item can be equipped at a time, their benefits outweigh the effort (and gold) it takes to craft your Diablo 4 skill trees around them. Of course, you may only be in with a chance to receive a Unique item after overcoming some of the toughest challenges Lilith can throw at you, such as slaying world bosses or besting The Butcher.

Now that you’re an expert on the Diablo 4 item rarity levels, ensure you’re sporting the best threads in the RPG game by getting to grips with the Diablo 4 transmog system. We’ve also got some helpful tips for new and returning players, as well as a primer to the Diablo 4 world tiers if you feel ready for a real challenge.