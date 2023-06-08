Diablo 4 Sacred items explained

Want to know more about Diablo 4 Sacred items? If you want your Diablo 4 character to become an unstoppable force against Hell’s finest demons and minions, you’re going to have to step up your equipment game. Your standard set of clothes won’t cut it anymore, it’s time to take your armor seriously.

Once you’ve had a chance to kick up your Diablo 4 world tier to World Tier 3: Nightmare, you will occasionally see certain areas on the map begin to rain blood. This indicates a Diablo 4 Helltide event is running, giving you the chance to face off against tougher opposition in exchange for powerful gear to get you through the Diablo 4 endgame. Here’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4 Sacred items, including what they are and where to find them.

What are Diablo 4 Sacred items?

Diablo 4 Sacred items are special pieces of equipment that come with powerful effects that can have enormous implications for your build. For example, a standard legendary chest piece might feature five stat-boosting effects, whereas a Sacred item might feature seven effects. Sacred items always have a higher item power than their Legendary counterparts, and they usually have a higher sell value.

How to get Diablo 4 Sacred items

The only way to obtain Diablo 4 Sacred items is to participate in a Helltide event. During Helltide events, enemies drop a currency called Cinders that can be used to open special chests littered throughout the map. These chests are limited to the areas where the Helltide event is taking place, and you must spend the Cinders while the event is active or else they will disappear forever.

It’s also worth pointing out that players automatically drop half of their Cinders if they die during a Helltide event, so try to avoid any awkward situations if you’re saving up. You can also obtain Sacred items using Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols, a tradable currency to the Purveyor of Curiosities vendor. Helltide events drop Murmuring Obols, and the Purveyor vendor starts to sell Sacred items when playing World Tier 3 or above.

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4 Sacred items. If you want to improve your Diablo 4 build even further, you’re going to want to look into Ancestral items and Diablo 4 uniques to take your armor to the highest level possible.